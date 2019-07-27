Ashley Graham is not your typical model. However, she is one of the most successful and sought after models in the world. She broke the mold. In an industry where stick thin was in. She was one of the first plus-sized models to make a name for herself and show the world that curves are indeed beautiful.

She has one of the most admired figures in the modeling world because she is not stick thin but instead has sensual curves that have become the ideal pin-up image ever since Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez changed the way women's bodies are viewed.

Reportedly, while enjoying a vacation along the Amalfi Coast in Italy, the gorgeous model showed off her curves in several bathing suits from her line Swimsuits For All. She went on to tease fans some more before digging into a vanilla ice cream cone. Well, she sure knows how to fight the heat for sure.

Ashley Graham seemed to be having fun with her husband. Recently Ashley reportedly spilled the secret to her happy marriage to cinematographer and director husband Justin Ervin.

And it's quite simple: 'Just have sex!'

Speaking to ELLE magazine, the 31-year-old said: 'Have sex all the time. Even if you don't feel like it, just have sex. I have found that if we haven't had sex, we get snippy, and then if we are having sex, we're all over each other. For us it's like, "Oh, let's have sex." And then we're just right back in a great mood.'

Ashley explained that she and her husband held off from sex before marriage.

'Something that it did for us was build up our friendship, and it also built up our trust and communication. Of course we were sexually attracted to each other; we would make out heavily.

All those things were there. I wasn't worried about, "What's sex gonna be like with him?" It was more, "Do I trust him? Is he someone I want to be with for the rest of my life?"'

She admitted, however, that she wasn't a virgin.

'I slept with half of New York City,' she declared.

Well, we have to say that that is quite an accomplishment Ashley. You go girl. You can check out the pics here: