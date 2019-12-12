American model/television presenter Ashley Graham admitted she reaches out to her friends for pregnancy sex advice. The 32-year-old body activist, who is expecting her first child with filmmaker Justin Ervin, confessed she does not want to compromise on their intimacy, despite being heavily pregnant.

During an interview with Vogue, Graham revealed she relies on her famous friends, like Serena Williams and Amy Schumer, for advice. She shared: "I feel like every relationship goes in waves of sex. You're like, Hey, do we need to plan this? And now, with pregnancy, things have been really different."

"Because there's this huge bulge that can be sensitive if you lay on it or go into a new position. I've been literally asking every single one of my friends who have had babies or who're pregnant, like, 'What positions do you guys do?' This has to be a normal conversation among mothers," she added.

The 38-year-old tennis player, who shares 2-year-old daughter Alexis with husband Alexis Ohanian, believes these conversations should be more welcomed among mothers-to-be. Williams said: "I text her anything that rolls off my mind. I was one of those people who wanted to know every ugly detail of what happens . . . down there . . . what happens everywhere."

"Like, why are my nipples so big a week into being pregnant? This makes no sense; the baby doesn't need to eat yet. I wanted to know every single thing, and I still love talking about it. Because I feel like it's important to kind of change the narrative and be like, it's normal to feel scared, and not be one of those women who are like, 'Oh, it's so great!' Just be scared out of your mind. That's normal," she added.

The couple announced in August that they are expecting their first child. In November, Graham disclosed her baby's gender on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She made the revelation during a game of rapid-fire questions. She excitedly shared: "I'm having a boy! I'm gonna be a mommy to a boy!"

She also confirmed that she is due in January.

Interestingly, Graham previously told Elle magazine that the secret to keeping her marriage alive, is lots of sex. She said: "Have sex all the time. Even if you don't feel like it, just have sex. I have found that if we haven't had sex, we get snippy, and then if we are having sex, we're all over each other."