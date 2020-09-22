Ashish Mathur is a known name when it comes to the world of dance. He is an ace choreographer and has emerged as a trendsetter in the world of dance. With his exceptional skill sets and understanding of dance, he was able to set up new trends in this field. With a passion for dance since his early days, he always wanted to be a dancer and dance choreographer. With exceptional skills in this field, he was able to emerge as a dance institute. He has lived his passion and proving that he needs no wings to fly high.

It was in 2006 when his passion for dance led him to found a dance academy called Aasma Dance Company. Since then it has not looked back for this man. For the last 15 years, he has worked with top names when it comes to dance and music. These include singers like Mika Singh, Milind Gaba, Liza Malik, Jasbir Jassi, and Shalin Bhanot to name a few. He got the opportunity to work with top choreographing celebrities thus adding several feathers. Besides, he and his team have traveled to not less than 20 nations to perform.

These include some of the nations in Europe and other continents where he along with his team wherein he performed in different concerts and other events. The fact of the matter is, there is no end to his achievements when it comes to counting them all. He has worked with several big Bollywood Film Festivals in countries like Norway. This gave him the opportunity to work with top bigwigs of Bollywood including Salman Khan, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Neha Dhupia to name a few.