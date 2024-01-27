Aryna Sabalenka and Zheng Qinwen Live Streaming: How to Watch the 2024 Australian Open Women's Final Online in US, UK, Canada, India and Singapore

It all started with over 128 players in the Australian Open Women's Singles, and now the stage is set for the final showdown between Aryna Sabalenka and Qinwen Zheng on Saturday, January 27, 2024. Sabalenka, the Belarusian tennis star, will try to defend her title on Saturday but she is expected to face a tough fight from world No. 13 Zheng.

China's Zheng is making her debut in a grand slam title match, having secured her place by defeating Dayana Yastremska convincingly in straight sets. The matchup promises to be an intriguing and competitive encounter. Here's how to watch the Australia Open 2024 Women's Singles Final between Sabalenka and Zheng.

Big Match Ahead

The first semi-final clash at Rod Laver Arena featured D. Yastremska and Zheng, with the Chinese star emerging victorious by a score of 6-6, securing her spot in the Women's Singles finals. Zheng leads the Aces statistics table with 6 matches played and 48 Aces.

In the second semi-final match at Rod Laver Arena, C. Gauff faced Sabalenka. Sabalenka won with a score of 7(7)-6, earning her place in the singles final. Sabalenka ranks third on the statistics table with 6 matches played and 24 Aces.

The upcoming match between Sabalenka and Zheng will determine the Grand Slam title in the Australian Open 2024 Women's Singles Final Tennis Tournament at Rod Laver Arena.

However, Sabalenka, 25, goes into the match as a favorite. She has demonstrated an impressive performance in her quest for a second Major title, not dropping a single set throughout the tournament.

She dominated her opponents, including victories against Ella Seidel (6-0, 6-1), Brenda Fruhvirtova (6-3, 6-2), Lesya Tsurenko (6-0, 6-0), Amanda Anisimova (6-3, 6-2), and Barbora Krejcikova (6-2, 6-3).

Here's How to watch the Australian Open 2024, women's singles final match between Aryna Sabalenka and Zheng Qinwen.

When and Where

The 2024 Australian Open women's final match between Qinwen Zheng and Aryna Sabalenka takes place on Saturday, January 27 at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park no earlier than 7:30 p.m. AEDT local time, 3:30 a.m. ET, 12:30 a.m. PT start in the US and Canada, 8:30 a.m. GMT and 2:00 IST.

How to Watch

For tennis enthusiasts eager to watch the Australian Open Women's Singles Final Tennis Tournament, various streaming services outside Australia provide opportunities to enjoy the matches.

For viewers in India, the live stream of the Australian Open Women's Singles Final Tennis Tournament is available on channels such as Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 5 HD, and Sony Sports Ten 5.

The Australian Open women's final match between Qinwen Zheng and Aryna Sabalenka will also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app.

Fans in the United States can live stream the Australian Open women's final match between Qinwen Zheng and Aryna Sabalenka Fubo , ESPN+. The match will be aired live on ESPN and Tennis Channel.

Those in the United Kingdom can watch the Australian Open women's final match between Qinwen Zheng and Aryna Sabalenka live on Eurosports and it will be live streamed on discovery+.

Fans in Canada can watch the Australian Open women's final match between Qinwen Zheng and Aryna Sabalenka on TSN and RDS. The match will be live-streamed on TSN Direct.

Those in Singapore can live stream the Australian Open women's final match between Qinwen Zheng and Aryna Sabalenka on beIN Sports.