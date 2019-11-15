Arvind Swami has reinvented himself in his second innings. The actor, who returned to acting with Mani Ratnam's Kadal, has impressed the viewers by doing variety of roles in the last few years and has been part of successful ventures like Thani Oruvan and Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

Now, Arvind Swami is all set to play the role of late Kollywood legend and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MG Ramachandran, who was popularly known as MGR, in J Jayalalithaa's biopic Thalaivi. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is doing the title role in the trilingual film, simultaneously made in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages.

Now, Arvind Swami's look is unofficially out online and his picture has left his fans and critics stunned. He has done away with his moustache and his clean-shaven avatar has mesmerised the audience.

In fact, fans of Arvind Swami are relating him with the looks of MGR. Now, the audience are curiously looking forward for the official look of him to see how he appears in the legend's trademark avatar comprising of white shirt, sunglasses and famous fur watch.

MGR had a major role in J Jayalalithaa's film and political career. They had acted together in 28 movies and the biopic tries to throw light on their intense relationship.

Why Arvind Swami was chosen for the biopic?

A source from the industry told Bollywood Hungama that there were two main reasons behind it.

"While the makers needed a worthy actor to do justice to his role, another criterion was that the artiste is fluent in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Arvind satisfied both criteria. The unit will kick off Thalaivi's shoot with Kangana from the first week of November in Mysore, and Arvind will join her on November 15," the website quotes him as saying.

The movie is directed by AL Vijay and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri.