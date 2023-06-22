Arthur Cadre, Renowned Dancer and Choreographer, Receives Prestigious Dragone Trophy

Arthur Cadre, the French dancer, architect and model was awarded the Dragone Trophy for his performance at the ''festival Mondial du cirque de demain'' ceremony that took place in Paris. The trophy was presented to him by Lucas Dragone, son of renown theatre director Franco Dragone. This recognition adds to Cadre's reputation as a skilled and accomplished performer.

Cadre, born in 1991, has built a notable career in the performing arts industry. He also earned a Bachelor of Arts/Science degree from the Brittany National College of Architecture and completed a master's degree in architecture from the University of Montreal in 2014. Combining his educational background with a deep love for dance, Cadre has captivated audiences worldwide with his exceptional talent and unique way of creating movements.

Throughout his career, Cadre has performed on numerous stages across the globe, collaborating with well-known artists and esteemed organizations. Notably, he has served as a lead performer in productions by Cirque du Soleil, a widely recognized entertainment company. He Danced on some of the biggest stages worldwide such as the Television show ''Americas got talent'' in Los angeles, the ''just for laugh'' comedy festival in Montreal, or the Halftime shows of the NFL football game in Atlanta Mercedes Benz Stadium. His collaborations have included working with notable figures like Scott Price, who is Celine Dion's musical director, as well as Indian film composer A.R. Rahman. These collaborations highlight Cadre's versatility as a performer.

In 2017, Cadre achieved a significant milestone by securing a key role as one of the lead performers in the highly regarded show "La Perle by Dragone" in Dubai. The production, directed by Franco Dragone, showcased Cadre's exceptional talent and contortionist abilities, leaving audiences in awe.

Expanding on his accomplished portfolio, Cadre participated as a dancer in the "Dodici Note Tour" by acclaimed Italian singer Claudio Baglioni in July 2022. Under the direction of Giuliano Peparini, the tour provided Cadre with an international platform to exhibit his unique and remarkable dance skills.

In addition to his achievements in the performing arts, Cadre has also made notable contributions in the fashion and artistic domains. He was involved in Alta Moda in Venice, a prestigious fashion show hosted by the renowned fashion house Dolce & Gabbana in 2021. Furthermore, Cadre participated in the Cartier "Into the Wild" exhibition in Dubai, which took place in March 2023. These engagements further underscore his versatility as an artist with a diverse range of talents.

During his career, Cadre has maintained a close collaboration with Franco Dragone, who serves as the stage director and artistic director of Cirque du Soleil. Currently, Cadre actively participates in teaching within the yoga community, sharing his expertise and inspiring aspiring performers.

In 2022, Cadre received a Cirque du Soleil award in recognition of his exceptional contributions to the performing arts, specifically for his latest dance piece. This accolade acknowledged his innovative and pioneering choreography, pushing the boundaries of dance and captivating audiences with his performances.

Arthur Cadre's journey as a dancer, contortionist, choreographer, and model has been one of dedication, perseverance, and immense talent. His achievements, collaborations, and the recent reception of the Dragone Trophy exemplify his exceptional skills and artistic vision. As Cadre continues to push boundaries and inspire others, the world eagerly awaits his next remarkable performance.