Artem Nasbulin: Russian General Killed With US Supplied HIMARS Missiles In Ukraine

Russia has lost another General in Ukraine as the chief of staff of the 22nd Army Corps was killed when missiles hit the headquarters in the Kherson region" of southern Ukraine. Major General Artem Nasbulin was killed after Ukraine fired US-supplied missiles.

Serhiy Bratchuk, the spokesman for the Odesa regional military, wrote on Telegram about the "liquidation" of Major General Artem Nasbulin, the chief of staff of the 22nd Army Corps "after HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) missiles hit the headquarters in the Kherson region" of southern Ukraine, according to Newsweek.

The report also stated that Nasbulin could be the ninth Russian general to have died since the start of the invasion on February 24, according to one estimate. Ukraine's claims that it has killed Russian commanders give its forces a considerable PR boost although most of them have not been confirmed by Moscow and Russia's Defense Ministry, which Newsweek has contacted, rarely comments on such losses

