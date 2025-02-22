Arsenal vs West Ham Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Arsenal find themselves in a must-win situation as they take on London rivals West Ham United at the Emirates in their ongoing title pursuit. With Liverpool dropping points in their draw against Aston Villa, Arsenal's slim hopes of challenging for the title have been reignited.

Although the Gunners remain eight points behind the league leaders, they have played one game fewer. A win would narrow the gap to five points, and they will be hoping Manchester City can gain ground on Liverpool when the two sides meet later on Sunday. Despite recent struggles due to injuries, Arsenal still have a chance to put themselves firmly back in the title race.

Arsenal Desperate for a Win

Mikel Arteta's biggest challenge has been assembling a strong attacking lineup, given the absence of key forwards. However, he found an effective solution last weekend by deploying Mikel Merino as a striker—a move that paid off when the Spaniard scored twice to secure victory against Leicester City.

On the other hand, West Ham United are in a contrasting situation. Manager Graham Potter is struggling to build momentum, with the team managing just one win in their last eight matches across all competitions. Their most recent loss saw them slide further down the table to 16th place.

West Ham still hold a ten-point cushion over 18th-placed Ipswich Town, but Graham Potter needs to turn results around to ensure his team is completely safe from relegation worries. Hammers fans will remember their 2-0 victory at the Emirates last season—a result that may have played a role in derailing Arsenal's title hopes—and will be hoping for a repeat performance.

Despite dealing with multiple injuries in attack, Arsenal carry strong momentum into this fixture. Potter's primary focus will be limiting the Gunners' chances at the Emirates, aiming to make it a difficult encounter for Mikel Arteta's side. However, questions remain about whether West Ham have the quality needed to secure an away victory in North London.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United will be played at Emirates Stadium, London, on Saturday, February 22, at 3 PM BST/10 AM ET and 8:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Arsenal vs West Ham Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Arsenal vs West Ham Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs West Ham Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Arsenal vs West Ham Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Arsenal vs West Ham Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.