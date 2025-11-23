Arsenal vs Tottenham Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

An all-important North London Derby is coming to the Emirates, and both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will be desperate to make a statement. Arsenal have won most of these contests under Mikel Arteta's leadership, building a reputation over the last three years as a team that's incredibly difficult to beat.

Credit goes to Arteta for the way he has reshaped the squad. Sunday's match carries immense significance for the Gunners. They currently sit at the top of the Premier League, though the late draw away at Sunderland left fans frustrated. The timing made it even worse, as title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool were due to play the next day.

Arsenal on a High

City are now four points behind, but the dropped points felt like a missed opportunity. What makes things even more tense is Arsenal's upcoming schedule. After hosting Spurs, they face Bayern Munich in the Champions League, followed by a short trip to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea.

The stretch could define their entire season.

Winning both league matches would solidify Arsenal as clear favorites to win the title. But if they slip, Manchester City could quickly close the gap — or even leapfrog them in the standings. The stakes couldn't be higher.

Arsenal may be sitting on top of the Premier League table, but Tottenham arrive at this North London Derby with one big advantage — they've been the strongest away side in the league this season. Under Thomas Frank, Spurs have struggled badly at home, yet on the road, they boast the best points return per game and the fewest goals conceded so far.

Recent results, though, have been inconsistent. After losing to Chelsea, Tottenham followed up with a dramatic draw against Manchester United. A big win now would send a message to the rest of the league that they're serious about competing for major honors this year.

History isn't on their side. Spurs have lost five of their last six North London Derbies, regardless of venue. Their last win in the fixture came at home toward the end of the 2021/22 season, and their poor record at the Emirates is something the fans are desperate to see end. Given the stakes, a victory on Arsenal turf wouldn't just be a morale boost — it could push Tottenham to a new level and put them firmly within striking distance of their rivals in the table.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will be played at Emirates Stadium, London, England, on Sunday, November 23, at 4:30 PM BST/11:30 AM ET and 10 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham Premier League match live on the Star Sports Network.

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of Arsenal vs Tottenham Premier League match on FuboTV, NBC Sports App and nbcsports.com.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Tottenham Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.