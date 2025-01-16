Arsenal vs Tottenham Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are set to face off in an exciting North London Derby at the Emirates, with both teams eager to turn their fortunes around. Mikel Arteta appeared taken aback by Arsenal's inability to secure a win in their FA Cup third-round match at home against Manchester United, as they now prepare for another high-stakes clash against Tottenham.

The game gathered further pace in the second half when Manchester United took the lead, only to be reduced to ten men after Diogo Dalot was sent off. Gabriel Magalhães quickly equalized for Arsenal, and the team had a chance to take the lead when Kai Havertz earned a penalty.

Arsenal Plan to Go All Out

However, captain Martin Ødegaard's spot-kick was saved by Altay Bayındır, and despite Arsenal pushing for a winner, Manchester United held on, eventually forcing extra time and a penalty shootout, where they eliminated the Gunners.

Turning attention back to Premier League action, Arsenal will look to maintain the pressure on league leaders Liverpool as they prepare for another North London Derby. The Gunners recently drew 1-1 away to Brighton, and there is a clear need to improve their finishing in front of goal. Arteta will be hoping for a strong and revitalized performance from his players on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Tottenham had an unexpected struggle in their recent match against National League side Tamworth. The non-league team managed to hold Spurs for the full 90 minutes, only to concede three goals in extra time, losing 3-0. Tottenham were expected to win easily, especially after their victory over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Now, Spurs face a crucial North London Derby, with manager Ange Postecoglou hoping to secure his first-ever win against Mikel Arteta's team after three previous encounters that have seen two Arsenal victories and one draw, which occurred last season at the Emirates.

For Tottenham, the immediate goal is to find consistency and start winning regularly to push for a top-four finish. Currently sitting 12th in the table, they are 12 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea. A win against Arsenal would undoubtedly boost their confidence and help them in their quest for a strong second half of the season across all competitions.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will be played at Emirates Stadium, London, on Wednesday, January 15, at 8 PM BST (local time), 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (Thursday).

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Tottenham Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Arsenal vs Tottenham Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.