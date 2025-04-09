Arsenal vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

The Emirates Stadium is set to host a thrilling UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg showdown on Tuesday, as Arsenal face defending champions Real Madrid. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta described the upcoming encounter as the biggest match the Emirates has seen in two decades.

Arteta was referring to the 2006 Champions League clash between the two sides, which saw Arsenal advancing to the next round. Over the weekend, Arteta made several changes to his lineup against Everton, opting to rest many of his regular starters. Leandro Trossard gave the Gunners the lead in the first half, but a controversial penalty decision in the second half allowed Everton to level the score.

Clash of the Titans

With the Premier League title seemingly out of reach, Arsenal have now shifted their attention to the Champions League. Arteta's heavily rotated squad on Saturday made it clear he's prioritizing player fitness ahead of this crucial midweek fixture against Real Madrid.

On the other hand, Real Madrid will be aiming to secure a positive result to take back to the Santiago Bernabéu for the second leg. However, Carlo Ancelotti's side goes into the match not in peak form, with their recent home loss to Valencia highlighting some of their vulnerabilities.

Earlier in the week, Real Madrid were involved in an intense Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Real Sociedad, which they edged out on aggregate. Despite that hard-fought win, their full focus now shifts to the Champions League, where they'll be aiming to deliver a top-tier performance.

Although they are considered the favorites on paper to advance to the semi-finals, Real Madrid still face a formidable challenge over the two legs against Arsenal. Tuesday night's clash will be the first true test of what lies ahead in this high-stakes battle.

When and Where

The Arsenal vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be played at Emirates Stadium, London, England, on Tuesday, April 8. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 12:30 AM IST (April 9).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Arsenal vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Arsenal vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Arsenal vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Arsenal vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The Arsenal vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.