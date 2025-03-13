Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

PSV Eindhoven faces a daunting task after Arsenal's solid first-leg performance, which has all but secured their place in the Champions League quarter-finals. Arsenal will likely treat the second-leg match against PSV as a mere formality and nothing more, thanks to their ruthless attacking display in the first leg in the Netherlands.

The Gunners scored seven brilliant goals past Peter Bosz's side, with a late penalty from Noah Lang serving as little more than a consolation. Their performance saw them become the first team to score so many goals, and that too with panache, in an away knockout match in the competition, with six different players getting on the scoresheet.

Arsenal at Ease After First-Leg Win

Martin Odegaard was the only player to net twice, further cementing Arsenal as overwhelming favorites to progress, given that no team has ever overturned such a deficit in the past.

Many Arsenal fans had hoped for a similar attacking show at Old Trafford over the weekend, but the Gunners were held to a thrilling draw against Manchester United. The home side took a surprise lead just before halftime through a stunning Bruno Fernandes free-kick, but Declan Rice equalized to secure a point.

With their Premier League title hopes fading, Arsenal will now shift focus to their Champions League ambitions.

Meanwhile, PSV Eindhoven secured a win over the weekend, defeating Heerenveen to maintain their second-place position in the Eredivisie. Goals from Ismael Saibari and Guus Til sealed the win, while a late strike from Levi Smans was merely a consolation for the visitors.

PSV Eindhoven will head to North London with a slight boost in confidence, but they face an uphill battle to secure a spot in the quarter-finals. Overcoming such a large deficit has never been done before, and if PSV repeats their performance from the first leg in Eindhoven, they risk another heavy defeat.

Arsenal excels when opponents leave themselves exposed, and any aggressive approach from the Dutch side could play right into the Gunners' hands.

When and Where

The Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven UEFA Champions League match will be played at Emirates Stadium, London, England, on Tuesday, March 12. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (Feb 12).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.