Arsenal vs PSG Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final Online in the US, UK and India

The Emirates Stadium will host a high-stakes UEFA Champions League semi-final showdown as Arsenal takes on Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg Tuesday. Few expected Arsenal to reach this stage, especially with defending champions Real Madrid standing in their way in the quarter-finals.

But Mikel Arteta's side defied the odds, convincingly winning both legs to accumulate a scoreline of 5-1. Now, the Gunners will host PSG in North London as they aim to book a spot in the final in Munich. Arsenal already have a psychological edge, having won against the French side in the group stage at the same venue, thanks to goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal High on Confidence

Arteta will be hoping for a repeat performance on home turf. Like their fellow semi-finalists, Arsenal also shifted focus away from domestic competition lately, which was seen in their lackluster outing against Crystal Palace.

Still, there's belief among the manager and fans that they can strike the right balance and deliver another solid performance in this crucial European clash.

On the other hand, PSG boss Luis Enrique is likely frustrated with his team's recent form. The Parisians came up with an unimpressive performance in their rescheduled midweek game against Nantes and their Friday night clash with OGC Nice, raising concerns ahead of this crucial clash.

PSG were on track to complete an unbeaten Ligue 1 campaign and emerge the first team to achieve the feat over an entire season. However, their hopes of making history were almost dashed when OGC Nice stunned them with a 3-1 win in Paris. This unexpected loss has only raised the doubts surrounding Luis Enrique's squad ahead of their trip to the Emirates.

Concerns over PSG's defensive stability and game management had already been raised following their UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg against Aston Villa. Despite taking a two-goal lead at Villa Park, Enrique's side allowed the hosts to fight back, leading to a tense finish. The Spanish coach will now expect a near-flawless performance from his players in North London, as they look to return to Paris with an advantage.

When and Where

The Arsenal vs PSG UEFA Champions League semi-final match will be played at Emirates Stadium, London, England, on Tuesday, April 29. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 12:30 AM IST (April 30).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Arsenal vs PSG UEFA Champions League semi-final will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Arsenal vs PSG UEFA Champions League semi-final will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Arsenal vs PSG UEFA Champions League semi-final will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Arsenal vs PSG UEFA Champions League semi-final will be broadcast on JioTv. The Arsenal vs PSG UEFA Champions League semi-final available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.