Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Arsenal will aim to snap their three-game winless streak when they face an in-form Nottingham Forest at home on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League. Under Mikel Arteta, the Gunners are experiencing an uncommon slump early in the 2024/25 season, leaving them already nine points adrift of league leaders Liverpool.

They haven't won in their last four Premier League matches and delivered a lackluster performance in their 1-1 draw against Chelsea before the international break. After four straight away games, Arsenal will welcome the chance to return to the Emirates Stadium this weekend. However, they are well aware that hosting a resurgent Nottingham Forest side will be no easy task.

Arsenal Aim to Win

Arteta may not see this match as a must-win in terms of the title race, but it represents a crucial opportunity to boost his team's morale and reinforce the belief that Arsenal can still compete for silverware this season.

Meanwhile, Nuno Espirito Santo will see this trip to the Emirates as a chance for Nottingham Forest to claim another major win. Having already beaten Liverpool on the road this season, the Midlands side will be hopeful of repeating that feat in North London.

However, they will face an Arsenal team eager to bounce back, making it a challenging encounter for Forest. The visitors arrive on the back of a frustrating home loss to Newcastle United, which snapped their streak of three consecutive Premier League wins.

In that game, defender Murillo gave Forest an early lead, showcasing their defensive resilience. But Newcastle turned the tide in the second half, with goals from Alexander Isak, Joelinton, and Harvey Barnes securing a decisive victory. Heading into the clash at the Emirates, Forest sit level on points with Arsenal and could leapfrog their hosts with a win.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest will be played at the Emirates Stadium, London on Saturday, November 23, at 3 PM BST (local time), 10 AM ET and 8:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.