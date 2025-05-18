Arsenal vs Newcastle Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Arsenal's hopes of securing a second-place finish in the Premier League remain within their control, but they must avoid a loss or draw against Newcastle United to hold onto that position. As they prepare to face Newcastle this weekend, much has been said about Arsenal's campaign.

Once considered as serious title contenders, Arsenal now find themselves battling just to lock in a top-two finish. Technically, they could slip out of the top five entirely if they lose their last two matches and their closest challengers win all their remaining games. However, Arsenal are still a favorite to end the season inside the top five and keep they hopes alive.

Arsenal Look to Finish a Number 2

However, securing the runner-up spot will depend on Arsenal's results. Last weekend, they faced another hurdle at Anfield but managed to salvage a draw with a spirited second-half performance under Mikel Arteta's leadership.

Liverpool netted two quick goals in the opening half, and at that point, they looked ready to extend their lead. However, Arsenal responded with determination after the break, with Gabriel Martinelli and Mikel Merino finding the back of the net to level the score.

Despite finishing the match without Merino for the final ten minutes, the Gunners managed to secure a hard-fought draw. Now, they gear up to take on Newcastle United, a team that has already beaten them three times this season.

Eddie Howe's men will aim to maintain their strong record against Arsenal, having defeated them once in the Premier League and twice in the EFL Cup semi-finals. If Newcastle manage to win at the Emirates, they could leapfrog Arsenal in the standings and claim second place.

Newcastle come into this match with momentum, following a crucial win over Chelsea last weekend. Finishing second would mark a highly successful season for Newcastle United. Like Arsenal, their fate is in their own hands. After this crucial away clash, they wrap up their campaign with a home fixture against Everton, and manager Eddie Howe will be keen to lock in Champions League qualification for next season.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Arsenal and Newcastle United will be played at Emirates Stadium, London, England, on Sunday, May 18, at 4:30 PM BST/11:30 AM ET and 9 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Arsenal vs Newcastle Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Arsenal vs Newcastle Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Newcastle Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Newcastle Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Arsenal vs Newcastle Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.