Arsenal vs Monaco Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

Arsenal and AS Monaco are both determined to maintain their positions in the UEFA Champions League standings, but only one can come out on top in their meeting at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta, Arsenal's current manager, was sidelined with an ankle injury the last time the Gunners faced Monaco in the Champions League in 2015.

As the team's captain back then, he likely remembers the disappointment of being eliminated by the French side. Wednesday's match offers an opportunity to seek redemption for that defeat. Arsenal enter this pivotal clash in good form, sitting comfortably in the Champions League table following an impressive victory over Sporting CP in their last outing.

Meeting after a Long Time

The Gunners scored five goals against the Portuguese champions, who were navigating managerial changes after Ruben Amorim's departure. That thumping win propelled Arsenal to seventh place, well within the automatic qualification spots.

Arteta will aim to consolidate or improve their standing with a positive result against Monaco. However, the North Londoners are under extra pressure after a frustrating Premier League draw against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday. A Champions League win would help restore their momentum.

Meanwhile, Hutter will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing Champions League result against Benfica. The Ligue 1 side initially had the upper hand, leading at halftime, but a red card for defender Wilfried Singo shifted the dynamics. Benfica capitalized, with Vangelis Pavlidis scoring the equalizer, leaving Monaco ruing their missed opportunity.

Despite being reduced to ten men before the hour mark, Monaco managed to regain the lead through Soungoutou Magassa. However, Benfica staged a late comeback, with goals from Arthur Cabral and Zeki Amdouni to not only snatch a win but also collect all three points.

A win could have propelled Adi Hutter's side to third in the standings, but they remain in eighth, still within the automatic qualification spots.

Monaco's form has been somewhat inconsistent leading up to their trip to the Emirates. They managed to break a two-game losing streak with a victory over Toulouse over the weekend.

With a lot on the line in this clash, Hutter, like his counterpart Arteta, will aim to solidify or improve their position in the top eight as the competition heats up.

When and Where

The Arsenal vs Monaco UEFA Champions League match will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England, on Wednesday, Dec 11. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (Nov 28).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Arsenal vs Monaco UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Arsenal vs Monaco UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Arsenal vs Monaco UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Arsenal vs Monaco UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The Arsenal vs Monaco UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.