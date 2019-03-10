Arsenal welcomes Manchester United to the Emirates in a Premier League game which will have massive Champions League implications on March 10.

Arsenal vs Manchester United preview

Manchester United pulled off a major coup in Paris midweek when they defeat Paris Saint Germain 3-1 to progress to the quarterfinal of the Champions League against all odds.

United had as many as ten injuries in that game and played a lot of reserve players and had four current academy players on the bench. The game against Arsenal on Sunday will also feature a similar look for United although Paul Pogba will be back in the team and directly slot into the left side of a midfield three.

The Frenchman's return from European suspension may also be accompanied by Ander Herrera's in midfield. The Spaniard, though, will have to pass a fitness test to get onto the pitch in North London. But United fans will be happy that Anthony Martial will most likely start in a front three with Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford. Jesse Lingard, who scored twice during United's last Premier League visit to the Emirates, will miss the game.

For Arsenal, Lucas Torreira will be serving the first of his three-match suspension on Sunday and it will afford young Frenchman Matteo Guendouzi a chance in midfield beside Granit Xhaka. Unai Emery will hope his midfield can contain United as they defeated Arsenal 1-3 in the previous two visits to the Emirates – one was earlier this season in the FA Cup.

The last time these two sides met in the Premier League was when Manchester United was under Jose Mourinho's watch and that game ended 2-2. It was a very end-to-end exciting game wherein the goals came very close to each other.

Sunday's game will be the 230th meeting between the sides and United's 15th visit to the Emirates.

Probable XIs

Arsenal: Bernd Leno; Shkodran Mustafi, Laurent Koscielny, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Sead Kolasinac; Granit Xhaka, Matteo Guendouzi; Alex Iwobi, Aaron Ramsey, Henrikh Mkhitaryan; Alexandre Lacazette

Manchester United: David De Gea; Diogo Dalot, Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw; Scott McTominay, Ander Herrera, Paul Pogba; Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Romelu Lukaku

Global TV Listings: