Arsenal vs Manchester United Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Arsenal will host Manchester United at the Emirates, with the visitors coming in after a boost of confidence. Ruben Amorim faces a tough challenge early in his tenure. Since the international break, Arsenal have bounced back impressively, securing three consecutive win and demonstrating their attacking prowess ahead of Wednesday's clash.

In those three matches, the Gunners scored 13 goals, with wins over Nottingham Forest, Sporting CP, and West Ham United providing a strong lift for Mikel Arteta's squad. Looking ahead, Arsenal's upcoming fixtures appear less challenging than their early-season contests, and Arteta will now try to mount a serious challenge to Liverpool, who sit nine points ahead as of Sunday.

Manchester United on Solid Ground

Arsenal have shown their strength when key players are fit, with the performance against West Ham likely being the highlight of their recent form. Bukayo Saka shone once again at the London Stadium, contributing two assists, scoring a penalty, and winning another spot-kick.

Gabriel Magalhaes, Martin Odegaard, Leandro Trossard, and Kai Havertz also found the back of the net. With their victory, Arsenal moved up to second place as they prepare to host Manchester United at the Emirates, having remained unbeaten against the Red Devils since their loss in 2022.

Manchester United supporters are optimistic about the new era under their new manager. The Portuguese coach will be overseeing just his fourth match in charge, following Erik ten Hag's exit, and will be eager to pass the major test at the Emirates.

Amorim's reign at Manchester United began with a subdued 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town on the road. However, the team gained momentum with a home victory over Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League and a commanding 4-0 win against Everton over the weekend.

While some might argue these opponents are not the strongest benchmarks, the wins have certainly helped boost the squad's confidence.

As they travel to the Emirates, Manchester United face a daunting challenge, having failed to secure a win against Arsenal in their last six visits to the venue. Amorim aims to break that streak, but this match represents his first major test since taking charge at Old Trafford.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United will be played at the Emirates Stadium, London, on Wednesday, December 4, at 8:15 PM BST (local time), 3:15 PM ET and 1: 45 AM IST (Dec 5).

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Arsenal vs Manchester United Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Arsenal vs Manchester United Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Manchester United Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Arsenal vs Manchester United Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Arsenal vs Manchester United Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.