Arsenal vs Manchester United Live Streaming: How to Watch the FA Cup Match Online in the US, UK and India

A spot in the FA Cup fourth round will be up for grabs when Arsenal take on Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium in a third-round clash this Sunday. The FA Cup third round continues with seven matches on Sunday, featuring Arsenal vs. Manchester United as the standout fixture. Both teams will aim to secure their place in the competition's next stage.

Arsenal's recent performances have been disappointing, with their latest cup outing offering a glimmer of hope for the visitors who will try to make full use of the opportunity. The Gunners suffered a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United in the EFL Cup semi-final first leg at the Emirates.

Manchester United Aim to Bounce Back

The loss followed a disappointing 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion in the league, leaving Arsenal unable to close the gap on Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Manchester United enter the match on a more optimistic note after holding Liverpool to a 2-2 draw. Although they missed out on all three points, the Red Devils displayed encouraging signs against their fierce rivals. However, Ruben Amorim's side remains winless in their last five games, a trend they'll hope to reverse. The two teams have already faced each other this season, with Arsenal securing a 2-0 win last month.

Mikel Arteta has no new injury setbacks as he prepares for Arsenal's clash with Manchester United. However, the Gunners' manager will be without four key first-team players for Sunday's match. Bukayo Saka is the most high-profile absentee, as the England international continues to recover from a hamstring injury. Joining him on the sidelines are Ben White (knee), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), and Ethan Nwaneri (muscle).

In contrast, Ruben Amorim has received a boost on the injury front ahead of Manchester United's visit to the Emirates. The Red Devils' boss will miss three first-team players for the game.

Marcus Rashford has recovered from illness and is expected to be available, although he is unlikely to feature due to his continued exclusion from the first-team setup. Meanwhile, Luke Shaw (calf), Victor Lindelof (knock), and Mason Mount (hamstring) remain unavailable for selection.

When and Where

The Arsenal vs Manchester United FA Cup 2024-25 match will be played at Etihad Stadium, London, on January 12, Sunday, at 3 PM BST/ 10 AM ET and 8:30 PM IST.

How to Watch/Live Stream

United States: The Arsenal vs Manchester United FA Cup 2024-25 match will be broadcast live on ESPN+, SiriusXFM network. The Arsenal vs Manchester United FA Cup 2024-25 match will be streamed live online on ESPN+.

United Kingdom: The UK viewers can watch the Arsenal vs Manchester United FA Cup 2024-25 match through the BBC One, BBC iPlayer, talkSPORT network. The Arsenal vs Manchester United FA Cup 2024-25 match can be live-streamed on the ITVX app and website.

India: The Arsenal vs Manchester United FA Cup 2024-25 match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India. The Arsenal vs Manchester United FA Cup 2024-25 match will be live streamed through Sony LIV app and website in India.