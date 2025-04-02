Arsenal vs Fulham Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Arsenal will return to Premier League action with a matchup against Fulham at the Emirates, facing a visiting side that remains unbeaten in their last three encounters. Before the international break, Arsenal emerged winner against Chelsea, and the time off has been crucial for Mikel Arteta's squad as they prepare to host Fulham on Tuesday.

There has been plenty of buzz around the Gunners' players, with Myles Lewis-Skelly making headlines after scoring on his debut for England. The club also officially announced Andrea Berta as their new sporting director. In their last outing, Arsenal contained Chelsea, with a first-half goal from Mikel Merino proving decisive in claiming all three points.

Big game for Both Teams

Regarding their title race, Arteta has seemingly admitted that their Premier League hopes are slim, though they have a chance to temporarily close the gap to nine points behind Liverpool. The team's main focus now shifts to their UEFA Champions League campaign and the highly anticipated clash against Real Madrid at the Emirates.

Before that, Arteta will aim to build momentum with strong performances against Fulham on Tuesday and Brentford over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Fulham manager Marco Silva will be disappointed with his team's performance against Crystal Palace, as they failed to beat the Eagles in their FA Cup clash at Craven Cottage. Oliver Glasner's side dominated the quarter-final, with goals from Eberechi Eze, Ismaila Sarr, and substitute Eddie Nketiah securing victory over the Cottagers.

Before the international break, Fulham secured a win against Tottenham, but their overall form has been inconsistent, having lost to Brighton & Hove Albion in the match before that. Silva will be desperate to maintain his strong record against Arsenal, with Fulham remaining unbeaten in their last three encounters with the Gunners.

In the reverse fixture at Craven Cottage, Fulham managed to hold Arsenal to a draw, and Silva will feel confident about his team's chances of securing a positive result at the Emirates. While Arsenal sits comfortably in second place, Fulham still has work to do in their pursuit of European qualification. With just four points separating them from fourth-placed Chelsea, a Champions League spot remains within reach.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Arsenal and Fulham will be played at Emirates Stadium, London, England, on Tuesday, April 1, at 17:45 PM BST/12:45 PM ET and 12:15 AM IST (April 2).

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Arsenal vs Fulham League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Arsenal vs Fulham Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Fulham Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Fulham Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Arsenal vs Fulham Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.