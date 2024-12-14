Arsenal vs Everton Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Arsenal will look to get back to winning ways as they host an Everton side that has had extra time to prepare for this clash at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal suffered a setback in their quest to catch up to league leaders Liverpool last weekend, managing only a draw against Fulham. However, there's no denying that they have been impressive this season.

Despite some major injuries, Arsenal came up with a solid performance but fell short of securing all three points. Late in the game, Bukayo Saka appeared to have scored the winning goal, only for VAR to disallow it due to Gabriel Martinelli being marginally offside in the build-up.

Arsenal Aim to Secure 3 Points

However, the Gunners bounced back midweek with an emphatic 3-0 win over AS Monaco in the UEFA Champions League, moving up to third in the standings and strengthening their hopes of automatic qualification.

Returning to Premier League action, Arsenal now face Everton, a team that has often proved tricky for Mikel Arteta. Last season, Arsenal won in both meetings with the Toffees. Arteta will hope his team can replicate that form and reignite their chase for the top spot, knowing that further dropped points could significantly hurt their title ambitions.

Meanwhile, Everton, managed by Sean Dyche, avoided additional pressure last weekend after the Merseyside Derby was postponed due to severe weather conditions just hours before kick-off.

This unexpected break has given the Toffees extra rest and preparation time ahead of their trip to North London, where they aim to frustrate the Gunners and secure a positive result.

Some might say Everton had built strong momentum ahead of the Merseyside Derby, thanks to their commanding 4-0 victory over Wolves in their previous outing. Sean Dyche will hope that confidence carries over into this challenging match against Arsenal, as he aims for a statement result at the Emirates.

The pressure on Dyche is mounting, with speculation suggesting that a string of poor performances could jeopardize his position as manager. Following this clash, Everton are set to host Chelsea and then face Manchester City at the Etihad, making these three fixtures pivotal in determining Dyche's future.

