Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

Arsenal will be desperate to take a big step toward securing a top-eight finish as they host Dinamo Zagreb, a team determined to maintain their current position, on Wednesday. Mikel Arteta will be eager for his side to bounce back quickly following a disappointing Premier League draw against Aston Villa.

Despite leading comfortably 2-0 on Saturday, a lapse in focus allowed Unai Emery's side to score twice and equalize and walk away with a point. Arsenal will now shift their focus to the UEFA Champions League, where they face Dinamo Zagreb. The recent draw was a setback for Arsenal, especially after narrowing the gap on Liverpool in the previous matchday.

Arsenal Aim to Bounce Back

Arteta continues to manage without several key players but knows there's no room for excuses as they push for an automatic qualification spot in the Champions League. Currently sitting third in their group with 13 points, Arsenal's 3-0 win over AS Monaco in the last round kept their hopes alive.

However, they must win to be absolutely sure about a top-eight finish, as two wins in their remaining games would cement their place. At this critical stage, Arteta cannot afford any further dropped points, which would force his team into a riskier path involving two additional qualification matches for the round of 16.

On the other hand, Dinamo Zagreb find themselves at the lower end of the table, sitting in 24th place. The visitors are fighting to hold on to their spot and will be desperate to secure a positive result. Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain, who are closely trailing Zagreb, will have their eyes on this match, hoping for a favorable outcome as they prepare to face Manchester City on Wednesday.

When and Where

The Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb UEFA Champions League match will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, UK, on Wednesday, Jan 22. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (Jan 23).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.