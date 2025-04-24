Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Arsenal will host Crystal Palace to the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, with manager Mikel Arteta desperate to keep his side's momentum going as they gear up for the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. The Gunners had a memorable week, winning against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu before following it up with a thumping 4-0 win against Ipswich Town.

With the clash against PSG looming, Sunday's comfortable win felt like a dress rehearsal for the big European showdown. Wednesday's big match against Crystal Palace will give Arsenal another great opportunity to reassess their current form ahead of the Champions League semi-final, more so because the team will have no matches this weekend.

Arsenal Brimming With Confidence

Arteta's starting lineup against Ipswich has likely given a glimpse into his strategy for the PSG fixture, especially with Thomas Partey suspended for the first leg. Leandro Trossard made a statement by leading the attack and scoring twice, while Gabriel Martinelli maintained his excellent run of form.

Although Bukayo Saka, was a shade unlucky to not get his name on the scoresheet, also played well in what was a solid all-around performance by the Gunners.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace snapped a rough patch of two big losses with a gritty draw against Bournemouth on Saturday. Before that, Oliver Glasner's team had suffered two straight losses to Manchester City and Newcastle United, conceding five goals in both matches.

Crystal Palace's midweek match against Newcastle United took manager Oliver Glasner by surprise, as the Magpies dominated in all departments— most notably on the scoresheet. The next match against Bournemouth posed its own set of challenges, particularly after a controversial decision saw Chris Richards sent off just before halftime, sparking debate.

Despite being reduced to ten men, the Eagles managed to hold their ground against a Bournemouth side known for their attacking approach. Now, as Glasner readies his squad for a tough outing against Arsenal, he is fully aware of the task ahead.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Arsenal and Crystal will be played at Emirates Stadium, London, England, on Wednesday, April 23, at 8 PM BST/3 PM ET and 12:30 AM IST (Thursday).

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.