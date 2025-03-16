Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Arsenal and Chelsea are set to resume their rivalry at the Emirates, with both teams desperate for a win to strengthen their positions in the league table. While Arsenal may appear safe in the Premier League standings, currently sitting in second place and trailing leaders Liverpool by 15 points, their recent form has been far from impressive.

They have managed just one win in their last four matches. The Gunners have gone three consecutive games without a win, the most recent being last Sunday's clash at Old Trafford against Manchester United. Despite dominating in most of the match, they fell behind in the first half to a Bruno Fernandes goal.

Clash of the Big Guns

However, a second-half strike from Declan Rice rescued a point for Arsenal, extending their unbeaten streak against traditional big-six opponents to 18 matches. Arsenal secured their spot in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals with a 2-2 draw against PSV Eindhoven, though their dominant 7-1 win in the first leg had already made qualification a formality.

In the Premier League, they remain mathematically in the title race, but any realistic hopes hinge on a major collapse from Liverpool. As they prepare to face Chelsea at the Emirates, Mikel Arteta will be eager to claim all three points.

Chelsea, meanwhile, return to the Emirates for the first time since suffering a heavy 5-0 loss last season. Enzo Maresca's side did manage to hold Arsenal to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge earlier this season, and the Italian coach will be aiming for a strong performance against their London rivals on Sunday.

Chelsea's inconsistent form has left fans frustrated at times, with concerns over their ability to secure a top-four finish. However, they silenced some critics last weekend with a narrow 1-0 win over a struggling Leicester City side. That win, combined with Manchester City's loss to Nottingham Forest, allowed the Blues to reclaim fourth place in the table.

