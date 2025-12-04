Arsenal vs Brentford Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Arsenal, riding a wave of good form, will be eager to return to winning ways when they host Brentford at the Emirates on Wednesday. The Gunners had a demanding week, facing Tottenham, Bayern Munich, and Chelsea in quick succession.

After convincing wins over Tottenham and Bayern, they struggled to make an impact against Chelsea, settling for a cautious draw against the ten-man hosts at Stamford Bridge. The London match had its tense moments, particularly when Moises Caicedo was sent off for a dangerous challenge on Mikel Merino. Despite the numerical advantage, Arsenal couldn't assert themselves as expected, and Chelsea took the lead early in the second half before Merino equalized.

Big Match for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta will likely regret missing the chance to extend Arsenal's lead over Manchester City to seven points, though the Gunners still sit five points clear of Pep Guardiola's side. Arteta will be eager to get back to winning ways against Brentford and maintain their momentum at the top of the table.

For Brentford, the challenge is major. The Bees have struggled away from home, losing five of six matches on the road this season. Manager Keith Andrews will be looking to find a solution to their struggles and may try to draw inspiration from their strong home performances, which have included wins over Manchester United and Liverpool, as well as a draw with Chelsea.

Avoiding a sixth away defeat, particularly against a team like Arsenal, will be a major task.

Still, Brentford have shown they can compete with the league's top teams, and Andrews can realistically consider a push for a European spot by the end of the season. Improving their away form will be crucial, but getting past Arsenal at the Emirates will require a near-perfect performance.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Arsenal and Brentford City will be played at Emirates Stadium, London, England, on Wednesday, December 3, at 7:30 PM BST/2:30 PM ET and 1 AM IST. (December 4)

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Arsenal vs Brentford Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Arsenal vs Brentford Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Brentford Premier League match live on the Star Sports Network.

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of Arsenal vs Brentford Premier League match on FuboTV, NBC Sports App and nbcsports.com.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Brentford Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Arsenal vs Brentford Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.