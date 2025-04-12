Arsenal vs Brentford Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Arsenal are set to face Brentford at the Emirates Stadium, where fans are still buzzing from a stunning midweek Champions League showing. Earlier this week, the Gunners delivered their finest performance of the season by dismantling Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

Declan Rice stunned the crowd with two sensational free-kicks in the second half, underlining Arsenal's complete control over the defending European champions. Mikel Merino soon added a third goal, capping off a dominant display from Mikel Arteta's side. However, with that European win behind them, the focus now shifts back to the Premier League as Arsenal prepare to host Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

Arsenal on a High after Recent Win

Arsenal may have let a chance slip to bridge the enormous gap with league leaders Liverpool after a dramatic and contentious draw against Everton at Goodison Park. A questionable penalty awarded to the Toffees wiped out Leandro Trossard's first-half goal.

Now, Mikel Arteta will be desperate to build on the momentum from their midweek Champions League triumph and secure a victory over Brentford to solidify their hold on second place.

As for Thomas Frank, he has steered Brentford into a familiar mid-table spot in the Premier League. The Bees are comfortably positioned — nine points adrift of the nearest European qualification spot, while also enjoying a safe cushion above the relegation zone.

Brentford will be aiming to finish as high as possible in the Premier League table, and with seven matches left, Thomas Frank might set his sights on securing a top-half finish. The Bees held Chelsea to a goalless draw last weekend, but they've only managed one victory in their last five league outings.

Their upcoming clash against Arsenal is likely the toughest fixture among their remaining games this season. Frank will be hoping to guide Brentford to a solid end to the campaign. The Bees' defeat to Arsenal at the Gtech Community Stadium on New Year's Day extended their winless run against the North London club to seven matches, dating back to their memorable win on the opening day of the 2021/22 season.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Arsenal and Brentford will be played at Emirates Stadium, London, England, on Saturday, April 12, at 5:30 PM BST/12:30 AM ET and 10 PM IST.

How to Watch

