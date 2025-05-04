Arsenal vs Bournemouth Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Arsenal will try to ensure they remain in the second spot on the Premier League table as they welcome a Bournemouth side that is still hopes to make to the European qualification. The Gunners come into the match after struggling in their last few matches. However, their focus will be on the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final against PSG.

Arsenal lost 1-0 at home in the first leg, with Ousmane Dembele scoring early at the Emirates. However, Arsenal still got a few chances to equalize, including a second-half goal from Mikel Merino that was disallowed for a narrow offside, making Wednesday's match in Paris a must-win game.

Dress-Rehearsal for Arsenal

However, before that, Mikel Arteta will have to ensure his team finishes second in the league. Last weekend's match with Crystal Palace helped Arsenal hold on to the second place. They now have a five-point advantage over third-placed Newcastle United.

Arteta will now have to ensure that Newcastle, Manchester City, and Chelsea don't close in on them and will try to seal a win against Bournemouth to get back the lost confidence ahead of the match with PSG.

As for Bournemouth, they came close to securing a crucial win against Manchester United last weekend, which could have significantly boosted their European qualification hopes. With the possibility of up to nine Premier League clubs earning European spots next season, the Cherries remain in the running and will be motivated to keep pushing.

Last weekend, Bournemouth had nearly claimed all three points against Manchester United, holding a narrow lead after Antoine Semenyo's early goal. However, Rasmus Højlund netted a late equalizer, rescuing a point for Manchester United. The Cherries had to manage the final 20-plus minutes with just ten men after Evanilson was shown a red card.

Bournemouth still have a realistic shot at qualifying for Europe, though their remaining fixtures present a major challenge. Aside from a final-day matchup against already-relegated Leicester City, they face a tough stretch—beginning with a trip to Arsenal, followed by a home fixture against Aston Villa, and then an away game at Manchester City. Earning a result at the Emirates would be a major lift for Andoni Iraola's squad in their pursuit of a European berth.

