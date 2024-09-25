Arsenal Vs Bolton Live Streaming: How to Watch the EFL Cup 2024-25 Match Online in the US, UK and India

The dust from the intense clash with Manchester City has barely settled as a proud Arsenal team kicks off their EFL Cup campaign against Bolton Wanderers at the Emirates. The Gunners faced a tough battle against the reigning champions at the Etihad on Sunday, with the match turning lopsided after Leandro Trossard received a second yellow card just before halftime.

Arsenal showcased a commendable defensive performance against a squad widely regarded as the top attacking team in the league. They were just about ninety seconds away from a memorable victory when John Stones scored a late equalizer, stealing a point from them. However, the Gunners were slammed after the match.

Arsenal Starts EFL Campaign

In the aftermath of that match, the Gunners have faced significant backlash and accusations of employing "dark arts," a concern that Arteta seems unfazed by. Now, the Spanish coach will shift his focus from the discussions surrounding Sunday's match to the one he needs to prepare for on Wednesday evening.

The Gunners are set to begin their EFL Cup journey, and although they have not prioritized this competition in recent years, Arteta may be aiming to secure a victory this time.

Meanwhile, Bolton, the visiting team, had to navigate through two rounds of the competition to earn this high-profile matchup with Arsenal. Ian Evatt's squad overcame Mansfield in a penalty shootout before defeating Shrewsbury Town 2-0 in the second round.

Since that match, Bolton has suffered two losses and two wins, and Evatt will be looking for his team to demonstrate a consistent performance to advance this season.

The last time Bolton progressed beyond the third round was in the 2011/12 season, when they faced Arsenal in the round of 16 and were eliminated.

When and Where

The Arsenal vs Bolton EFL Cup 2024-25 third round match will be played at the Emirates Stadium, London on September 25, Wednesday, at 7:45 PM BST/ 2:45 PM ET/ 11:45 AM PT and 12:15 AM IST (Thursday).

How to Watch/Live Stream

United States: The Arsenal vs Bolton Carabao Cup 2024-25 match will be broadcast live on CBS network. The match will be streamed live online on Paramount+.

United Kingdom: The UK viewers can watch the Arsenal vs Bolton Carabao Cup 2024-25 match through the Sky Sports network. The match can be live-streamed on the Sky Go app and website.

India: The Arsenal vs Bolton Carabao Cup 2024-25 match won't be broadcast in India. However, the match will be live streamed through Fancode app and website in India.