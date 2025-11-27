Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

Arsenal and Bayern Munich have looked like the two strongest teams in Europe this season, and now they are about to go head-to-head at the Emirates in the UEFA Champions League 2025. Arsenal head into Matchday 5 as one of the hottest teams in Europe, and they are set to face a familiar foe, Bayern Munich.

The two clubs last met in the Champions League quarterfinals two seasons ago, and this matchup promises to be just as intense. The Gunners walk into this game full of confidence after a dominant 4–1 win over Tottenham in the North London Derby. But Wednesday's challenge is on a different level for Arsenal.

Biggest of the Clashes

The result could play a major role in deciding who finishes at the top of the Champions League table. Arsenal's history against Bayern Munich hasn't been great, though their more recent meetings have been far more competitive.

This time, Arsenal arrive as one of the strongest defensive sides in the Champions League — they haven't conceded a single goal in four matches, all of which they've won.

Bayern, on the other hand, are also coming into the game with momentum after a big turnaround win against SC Freiburg. They fell two goals behind — both scored from set pieces — but responded in style, firing in six goals to stay at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Bayern may not be as strong defensively as Arsenal, but their attacking firepower has led to some huge scoring displays this season. Like Arsenal, they remain unbeaten in the Champions League, and their only non-victory in any competition was a 2–2 draw with Union Berlin before the international break.

With both sides arriving in top form, this showdown is more than just another group-stage meeting. It's a clash between two of the best teams in Europe right now, and with both still unbeaten in the tournament, the matchup promises to be a must-watch.

When and Where

The Arsenal vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match will be played at Emirates Stadium, London, England, on Wednesday, November 26. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (November 27).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Arsenal vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Arsenal vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, TUDN USA, UniMás

United Kingdom: The Arsenal vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+ and Amazon Prime Video.

India: The Arsenal vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD. The Arsenal vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on Sony LIV.