Arsenal vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Arsenal will look to strengthen their position in the Premier League standings as they face an Aston Villa team determined to break into the UEFA Champions League spots. The Gunners put on an impressive display in the North London Derby on Wednesday, continuing their strong record against Tottenham in recent seasons.

Their win allowed them to solidify their hold on second place in the table, benefiting from Nottingham Forest's draw with Liverpool earlier in the week. With Liverpool and Forest both dropping points, Arsenal managed to close the gap on the league leaders for the first time this season. Needless to say, it's a major boost for Mikel Arteta's men.

Arsenal on a High

Arsenal face a challenging run of fixtures, beginning with Aston Villa's visit to the Emirates. The encounter is sure to revive memories of last season's heavy defeat to Unai Emery's side, a result that arguably derailed Arsenal's title hopes. Arteta will be determined to avoid a repeat and secure all three points to keep their title ambitions alive.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, arrive at this clash fresh off a narrow win against Everton, a game that somewhat spoiled David Moyes's return to the club. Emery's team has experienced an inconsistent season so far, leaving them in seventh place. The Villa manager will be eager to push his side towards a top-four finish and will view this match as a critical opportunity to gain momentum.

Aston Villa may have won in their last two Premier League matches, but their form has been inconsistent since their impressive win over Manchester City. Following that standout performance, Emery's side delivered a lackluster showing at St. James' Park and were then held to a draw against Brighton. Villa will be desperate for a big win, and the prospect of causing an upset at the Emirates could be a strong motivator for them.

