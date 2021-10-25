ArrestFauci Trends on Twitter For Infecting Dogs With Disease-Causing Parasites as Part of Drug Research

Social media posts were flooded with messages slamming Dr Anthony Fauci after claims that he funded cruel animal testing that saw beagles eaten alive. Netizens lashed out at the nation's top infectious diseases expert over reports that that hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars were used to subject dogs to cruel testing. #ArrestFauci was a top trend on Twitter on Sunday.

The non-profit organization White Coat Waste Project has accused Fauci of funding a project that had beagles infected with disease-causing parasites in order to test an experimental drug. Fauci's National Institutes of Health (NIH) division allegedly funded the controversial testing.

Fauci Came Under Fire for Multiple Controversies

Among the claims, reports said that as many as 44 beagle puppies were used as part of the cruel experiment in a Tunisia laboratory, The Hill reported on October 22.

Official website of White Coat Waste Project says, "White Coat Waste Project is a taxpayer watchdog group representing more than 2 million liberty-lovers and animal-lovers who all agree: taxpayers shouldn't be forced to pay over $20 billion every year for wasteful and cruel experiments on dogs, cats, monkeys and other animals."

"Our investigators show that Fauci's [ National Institutes of Health] division shipped part of a $375,800 grant to a lab in Tunisia to drug beagles and lock their heads in mesh cages filled with hungry sandflies so that the insects could eat them alive," White Coat Waste told The Hill.

"They also locked beagles alone in cages in the desert overnight for nine consecutive nights to use them as bait to attract infectious sand flies," they added.

The nonprofit organization earlier pointed out that U.S. taxpayers were being used to fund the controversial Wuhan Institute of Virology in China. Fauci was widely slammed in the U.S. as there were repeated claims that he used taxpayer dollars for funding gain of function research on the coronavirus at a lab in Wuhan.

#ArrestFauci Was Trending on Twitter on Sunday

One Twitter user wrote, "We finally found someone who is worse than Michael Vick. #ArrestFauci." Another wrote, "Animal testing is wrong. What happened to those poor puppies is disgusting. #ArrestFauci." "Fauci is an evil POS. Anyone who would hurt an innocent dog is!! #ArrestFauci," tweeted another user.

One comment read, "Fauci is worse than Michael Vick yet somehow he is still the Director of NIAID & the Chief Medical Advisor to the President!! #ArrestFauci @Peta #dogs." Another comment read, "The truth about the darling of the Left is finally coming out."

One user shared, "Fauci needs to answer to his crimes and needs to face justice. #ArrestFauci." Another wrote, "He funded gain of function and he funded cruel treatment of innocent dogs. He's an evil doctor and a despicable person."