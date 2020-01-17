The New Orleans police has issued an arrest warrant against NFL star Odell Beckham Jr for allegedly slapping a Superdome security guard on his buttocks. The incident took place inside the LSU Tigers' locker room after their match against Clemson on Monday night.

The police sprang into action soon after the security guard lodged a formal complaint against the Cleveland Browns' star player. Soon after, a video clip of the incident was leaked on social media. Beckham has been charged with simple battery, punishable up to six months in prison and a fine up to $1000.

Following the issuance of the arrest warrant, Browns issued a statement saying: "We are aware of the incident and have been in touch with Odell and his representatives on the matter. They are cooperating with the proper authorities to appropriately address the situation."

A video clip reveals the incident

In the 26-second clip, Beckham, a former Tigers player, could be seen celebrating the win of LSU Tigers against Clemson, after winning the college football national championship, in their locker room. The security officer could be seen speaking to Damien Lewis, LSU's offensive guard, in the locker room when Beckham, comes near the security guard from behind and smacked him on the buttocks with his right hand.

Immediately, the guard turns towards Beckham and the duo exchange some words. However, due to the noise in the locker room, the exchange of words between Beckham and the security guard is not audible.

According to the official records submitted in the court, the victim said that on being hit on the buttocks by the Browns' wide receiver, he wanted to punch him back, but resisted the urge.

Beckham distributed cash amongst the players

It is not for the first time that Odell Beckham garnered attention for his actions. Recently, the NFL star hit the spotlight after he gave away cash to some of the Tigers players, following their match on Monday night.

The incident, a breach of the NCAA ruling that prohibits its student-athletes from receiving benefits, had created a lot of controversy. While LSU maintained that the notes distributed by Beckham were counterfeit, it issued a statement soon after:

"We are aware of the situation regarding Odell Beckham Jr interacting with LSU student-athletes and others unaffiliated with the team following the championship game Monday night. Initial information suggested bills that were exchanged were novelty bills. Information and footage reviewed since shows apparent cash may have also been given to LSU student-athletes."

"We were in contact with the NCAA and the SEC immediately upon learning of this situation in which some of our student-athletes may have been placed in a compromising position. We are working with our student-athletes, the NCAA and the SEC in order to rectify the situation," read the statement further.

However, Joe Burrow, the LSU quarterback who could be appear in the April NFL draft, revealed that he had received money from Beckham after the game. "I'm not a student-athlete anymore, so I can say yeah," he said.