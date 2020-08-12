Armenia on Wednesday increased the state of emergency over the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak until September 11 despite a decrease in the number of daily deadly novel virus cases.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan mentioned in a government meeting that Armenia had an opportunity for the coronavirus crisis and citizens should continue earing face masks that became mandatory from the month of May.

COVID-19 in Armenia

School classes are scheduled to resume from September 15. A decision on the reopening of higher educational institutions will be made later. The country's borders remain closed and international flights have not yet resumed, but Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said last week that the government planned to increase the number of charter flights to and from Armenia.

A ban on foreigners entering Armenia has been removed, but visitors from abroad should self-isolate for 14 days on the arrival. Public gatherings, strikes, and family celebrations of not more than 40 people are allowed if the social distance is kept and face masks are worn.

Armenia, a country of around three million, has registered 40,794 confirmed coronavirus cases and 806 deaths as of Wednesday from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. Daily infections have dropped to around 200 after being 400-500 in July. It is the worst-affected country in the South Caucasus region.

