Katie Hobbs, a Democratic Arizona gubernatorial candidate, seems to support "no limits on abortion", but says that late-term abortion is extremely rare. She believes abortion is a very personal decision that belongs to a woman and her doctor.

"The government and politicians don't belong in that decision," Hobbs said during a Sunday appearance on CBS's Face the Nation. "We need to let doctors perform the care that they are trained and take an oath to perform."

The Democratic politician has always supported women's access to abortion care. In April this year, she said abortion is health care. "So if I'm elected governor, that's what folks are getting. And I will work with the legislature that's in place to ensure that women have continued access to reproductive health care."

Does Not Support 15-week Abortion Ban

Hobbs told Face the Nation that she does not support Arizona's 15-week abortion ban. She believes that under a Kari Lake administration, there would be government-mandated forced births that risk women's lives. Hobbs said Lake's position is one that's extreme. "It's out of touch with where the majority of Arizona's are who support access to safe and legal abortion. And under her administration, women would not be safe."

The Secretary of State of Arizona reiterated that abortion is a "very personal decision that belongs between a woman and her doctor". Hobbs said the government and politicians don't belong in that decision.

Misconstrued Stance

Hobbs also rebuked her Republican opponent for misconstruing her position. She highlighted that late-term abortion is extremely rare. "If it's being talked about, it's because something has gone incredibly wrong in the pregnancy," Hobbs explained. "A doctor's not going to perform an abortion late in pregnancy just because somebody decided they want one. That is ridiculous."

Lake, on the other hand, has called abortion the ultimate sin and urged for abortion pills to be made illegal. She has wants to sign a bill banning abortion as soon as fetal cardiac activity can be detected.

Abortions are not being conducted in Arizona. Doctors in the south western state stopped performing abortions late last month after a court in Tucson ruled that prosecutors can enforce a law dating back to 1864 that bans abortion unless it's necessary to save a woman's life. Arizona has also banned abortion after 15-weeks. But the Democrats are working towards repealing the 1864 abortion ban.