Argentina vs Venezuela Live Streaming: How to Watch the CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Online in the US, UK and India

Argentina has almost qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as they gear up to host Venezuela in Buenos Aires. Coach Lionel Scaloni will be desperate for his side to seal their spot during this round, and with Argentina sitting comfortably at the top of the table — 10 points clear of second-placed Ecuador — the chances look strong.

Two wins from this round would officially assure their ticket to North America, though losing points now could complicate matters. Argentina was on a four-match winning streak before their last qualifier against Colombia, where they were reduced to 10 men and needed a late equalizer from Thiago Almada to snatch a draw.

Argentina to Dominate

Argentina return to Buenos Aires to face Venezuela, with Scaloni urging his players to secure all three points and edge closer to sealing their World Cup spot. Already well clear at the top of the table, the reigning champions are not just focused on qualification but also on finishing in dominant fashion.

A win here would push them closer to confirming their place in North America.

For Venezuela, the stakes are just as high. While the top six looks nearly locked in, they remain in the hunt for a playoff berth. Only four points separate them from sixth-placed Colombia, leaving them with a real chance to break into the top six if results fall their way.

Venezuela face a tough finish to their qualifying campaign, with just two matches remaining. First up is a daunting trip to Buenos Aires to take on champions Argentina, followed by a decisive home clash against Colombia.

Those games will be crucial in determining whether they can secure seventh place and keep their playoff hopes alive. But their path is far from certain. Bolivia, sitting just one point behind in eighth, are breathing down their necks and could snatch the spot if Venezuela slip up. Every point now matters as Venezuela fight to stay in the running for World Cup qualification.

When and Where

The Argentina vs Venezuela CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will be played at Estadio Mas Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Thursday, September 4, at 8:30 PM local time, 12:30 AM BST, 7.30 PM ET and 5 AM IST (September 5).

How to Livestream

United States: The Argentina vs Venezuela CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will be aired on En Espanol on Telemundo.

The Argentina vs Venezuela CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will be live streamed on Fubo, and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Argentina vs Venezuela CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will be aired live on Premier Sports. The game will be live streamed on ViaPlay International's YouTube channel.

India: The Argentina vs Venezuela CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will not be aired in India. However, the Argentina vs Venezuela CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.