Argentina vs Poland Live Streaming: How to Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Match Online from Anywhere

The 2022 World Cup is getting exciting every day, with some of the biggest teams having lost against weak opponents that have now left them in a must-win situation in their final group match. As World Cup Group C comes to a close on Wednesday, Argentina will take on Poland in a must-win match to ensure a place in the Round of 16.

Poland are presently placed at the top of the table in their group and will try to seal off their last match with a win, although a draw will also ensure them a place in the knockout stages. However, all eyes will be on one man â€“ Lionel Messi â€“ who can make all the difference in the must-win match for Argentina. Here's how to watch the Argentina vs Poland 2022 World Cup match.

Do-or-Die Match

Lionel Messi has already saved Argentina in the World Cup after scoring the first goal against Mexico in their last match. He might just have to do it once again to ensure his team's place in the second round.

Another emotionally charged evening awaits Messi and the soccer-mad South American nation that worships him when Argentina meets Poland on Wednesday for a match with so much on the line.

The current Group C rankings clearly show that anything can happen in terms of the teams who advance to the Round of 16. It's quite challenging. Who will join France, Portugal, and Brazil in the tournament's knockout round now that they are officially out?

With four points to Argentina's three, the Polish are in first place. Mexico is in last place with one goal differential, whereas Saudi Arabia is third with a worse goal differential.

Poland advances to the next round whether they win or draw. As long as Saudi Arabia or Mexico don't outperform them in goal differential, they might possibly lose and still progress. With a victory, Argentina advances, and as long as Saudi Arabia and Mexico also draw, a tie will do.

Here's how to watch the all-important Argentina vs Poland 2022 World Cup match.

When and Where

The Argentina vs Poland 2022 FIFA World Cup Group C match will be played at Stadium 974 -- Doha, Qatar, on November 30 (Wednesday). The match starts at 22:00 pm local / 02:00 pm ET / 19:00 pm GMT / 06:00 am (December 1) AEDT / 12:30 am IST.

How to Live Stream

The Argentina vs Poland 2022 FIFA World Cup match will be broadcast on television and also live streamed across the globe.

United States and Canada

United States: Fans in the United States can watch the Argentina vs Poland 2022 FIFA World Cup match live on FOX network and FS1 (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

Live streaming of the match will be on Vidgo, Fubo, Sling TV, Peacock TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Canada: The Argentina vs. Poland 2022 FIFA World Cup match will be broadcast live on CTV/TSN, TSN2. in Canada.

South America

Brazil: The Argentina vs. Poland 2022 FIFA World Cup match will be aired live on Globo TV, which has the exclusive rights for all the 64 matches to be played.

Argentina: Fans in Argentina can watch the Argentina vs. Poland 2022 FIFA World Cup match on TyC Sports.

Mexico: Telivisa will broadcast the Argentina vs. Poland 2022 FIFA World Cup match in Mexico.

Europe

UK: The BBC will broadcast the Argentina vs. Poland 2022 FIFA World Cup match live in the United Kingdom. The BBC has signed a new agreement with the FIFA securing the shared exclusive rights for BBC and ITV that will allow fans to watch the match for free on television.

Rest of Europe: The EBU (European Broadcasting Union) has signed a new deal with FIFA securing all exclusive media rights for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Europe. The deal covers the rights for 37 countries in Europe.

France: Fans can watch Argentina vs. Poland 2022 FIFA World Cup match live on Yle and beIN Sports. Fans can also watch the live stream of the match on the beIN Sports app.

Germany: The Argentina vs. Poland 2022 FIFA World Cup match will be broadcast on ARD, ZDF and Deutesch Telecom in Germany.

Spain: Mediapro, RTVE will be airing the Argentina vs. Poland 2022 FIFA World Cup match in Spain. Live streaming of the match will be on RTVE app.

Italy: The Argentina vs. Poland 2022 FIFA World Cup match will be aired live in Italy on RAI 1. The match can also be live-streamed on RAI's website and app.

Netherlands and Belgium: Fans in Belgium can watch the match on VRT, RTBF, while in Netherlands the it will be aired on NOS.

Portugal: The Argentina vs. Poland 2022 FIFA World Cup match will be aired live on RTP and the live streaming will be available on the RTP app.

Asia

India: The Argentina vs. Poland 2022 FIFA World Cup match will be broadcast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD for those watching on TV. The match will be streamed on the JioCinema app in India.

Fans can watch the Argentina vs. Poland 2022 FIFA World Cup match on the JioCinema app for free without a subscription.

The entire Indian sub-continent can watch the Argentina vs. Poland 2022 FIFA World Cup match on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD, while the live stream will be available on the JioCinema app.

Singapore: The Argentina vs. Poland 2022 FIFA World Cup match will be aired live on StarHub's TV+ and IPTV platforms (Ch251 and Ch252); Singtel TV, Singtel TV GO (Ch141 and Ch142) and CAST. Some of the matches including the Argentina vs. Poland 2022 FIFA World Cup match will be aired free on Mediacorp's Channel 5. The match will be live-streamed on the meWATCH streaming service.

MENA Region: The Argentina vs. Poland 2022 FIFA World Cup match will be aired live on Al Jazeera across 23 regions and countries.

Thailand: The Argentina vs. Poland 2022 FIFA World Cup match will be aired on Klikdaily, while it will be live-streamed on Emtek.

South Korea: The match will be broadcast on SBS and KBS. Live streaming of the Argentina vs. Poland 2022 FIFA World Cup match will be available on the MBC app.

Oceania

Australia: Argentina vs. Poland 2022 FIFA World Cup match will be aired live on SBS and SBS VICELAND in Australia. The gala will also be streamed online via SBS On Demand.