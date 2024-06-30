Argentina vs Peru Live Streaming: How to Watch the Copa America 2024 Match Online in US, UK and India

Argentina will face Peru in their third Copa America 2024 Group A match at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Saturday. Argentina secured their place in the Copa America 2024 quarter-finals with an 88th-minute goal from Lautaro Martinez, clinching a 1-0 win over Chile.

La Albiceleste are virtually assured of winning Group A, so their key players, including Lionel Messi, will be rested for the match against Peru. Peru sits at the bottom of the table with just one point, having drawn their opening match against Chile and subsequently lost to Canada. They face the risk of a Copa America group stage exit for the first time since 1995.

Title Contender vs the Minnow

Argentina manager Scaloni has confirmed that he will be making changes to his starting eleven. Messi is likely to be rested after tweaking his right hamstring against Chile. Although the Argentina captain mentioned that the injury was "nothing serious," he did "find it difficult to move freely" toward the end of the match against Chile.

Alejandro Garnacho, Lucas Martinez Quarta, German Pezzella, Exequiel Palacios, and Guido Rodriguez have yet to play a single minute for Argentina in this Copa America edition.

Peru will be without the suspended Miguel Araujo, who received a red card against Canada.

Luis Advincula, who was an unused substitute against Canada due to an Achilles injury from their opening group match, remains uncertain for Sunday's game.

Paolo Guerrero, a three-time Copa America Golden Boot winner and Peru's all-time leading scorer with 39 goals, needs one more goal to equal the late Teodoro Fernandez for the most goals by a Peruvian in Copa America history.

Here's everything you need to know before the match.

When and Where

The Argentina vs Peru Copa America 2024 Group A match will be played on Saturday, June 29, at the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida, United States.

The Argentina vs Peru Copa America 2024 Group A match begins at 8pm ET, 9pm (Argentina time), 1am BST and 5:30 am IST.

How To Watch/ Livestream

United States: The Argentina vs Peru Copa America 2024 Group A match match will be broadcast on Fox Networks, while live streaming will be available on FuboTV, TUDN, and Sling TV.

United Kingdom: The Argentina vs Peru Copa America 2024 Group A match will be broadcast on Premier 1, Premier 2. The Argentina vs Peru Copa America 2024 Group A match will be available for livestreaming on Premier Sports Player.

India: The Argentina vs Peru Copa America 2024 Group A match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network, and available for livestreaming on Sony LIV app and FanCode app.