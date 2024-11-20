Argentina vs Peru Live Streaming: How to Watch the CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Online in in the US, UK and India

Argentina will host Peru in its final FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier of the year at La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires on Wednesday. The reigning 2022 World Cup champions currently lead the CONMEBOL qualifiers table with 22 points from 11 matches, while Peru sits in ninth place with seven points from the same number of games.

Lionel Messi and his team are looking to bounce back after a shocking 2-1 loss to Paraguay in their last outing on Thursday. Meanwhile, Peru managed to secure a goalless draw against bottom-placed Chile in its previous match. Messi currently tops the scoring charts in the qualifiers, having netted six goals to date.

Argentina's Ticket to World Cup

Messi's Argentina stands on the brink of securing a spot in the 2026 World Cup if it can overcome Peru in Buenos Aires during Tuesday's South American qualifiers. A win would propel the reigning champions to 25 points from 12 matches, a total historically enough to secure at least sixth place in the 10-team standings.

Argentina will, however, face Peru, the second-to-last team in the table, without five key players due to injuries.

Meanwhile, Uruguay's manager Marcelo Bielsa, recently criticized by legend Luis Suárez, hopes to prove their dramatic 3-2 last-minute win against Colombia was no accident by adding at least one more point.

Uruguay and Colombia trail Argentina by three points, while Brazil occupies fourth, and Ecuador sits just a point behind in fifth.

Argentina's defensive lineup will be significantly altered, with Lisandro Martínez and Germán Pezzella absent for the trip to Paraguay. Also, Cristian Romero, Nahuel Molina, and Nicolás Tagliafico—who all started against Paraguay—will miss the home match against Peru due to injuries.

The top six teams in the standings at the end of all qualifying rounds will earn direct spots in the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals.

When and Where

The Argentina vs Peru CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will be played at the La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov 19 at 9 PM local time, 12 AM BST, 7 PM ET and 5:30 AM IST (Nov 20).

How to Livestream

United States: The Argentina vs Peru CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will be aired on En Espanol on Telemundo.

The Argentina vs Peru CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will be live streamed on Fubo, and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Argentina vs Peru CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will be aired live on Premier Sports. The game will be Live streamed on ViaPlay International's YouTube channel.

India: The Argentina vs Peru CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will not be aired in India. However, the will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.