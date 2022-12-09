Argentina vs Netherlands Live Streaming: How to Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal Online from Anywhere

Argentina and Netherlands haven't had a real test at the Qatar World Cup. Both Argentina and Netherlands go into the quarterfinal after easy wins against Australia and USA. The quarterfinal clash between the two footballing giants which will be played at Lusail Ionic Stadium -- Lusail, Qatar, will thus be their biggest contest so far in this World Cup.

All eyes will be on Lionel Messi who so far has had a decent tournament having scored three goals and having assisted in two more. However, When Argentina and Netherlands take the field on Friday, it might just be Messi's last dance on the biggest football platform in the world. Here's how to watch the Argentina vs Netherlands 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match.

Clash of the Titans

Now that there are just eight teams left, Messi is still on course to win the World Cup, but Argentina will have a difficult test against the Netherlands. While the Netherlands must focus on stopping Messi, they must also keep in mind that the Argentina team contains other match-winners.

Although the Netherlands are a formidable force, all eyes will be on Messi. Three victories separate the seven-time global player of the year from realizing his lifelong goal, but two people stand in his way.

First, consider Van Dijk's large body. Over the past five years, he has been one of the top defenders in the world. Messi's signature dribbles can only be stopped by the graceful Liverpool center back, who mixes speed with excellent game reading.

Then there is coach Louis van Gaal, a cunning tactician who is 71 years old, recently underwent successful treatment for prostate cancer and is currently plotting to win the World Cup in what may be his 26th and final managerial position.

The match will also be a contest between the two managers, with the youngest coach at the World Cup taking on the oldest.

Scaloni, 44, who assumed leadership of his country in 2018 for his first senior coaching position, is comparatively inexperienced. Nevertheless, he has previously guided Argentina to the Copa America championship last year, the nation's first major prize since 1993, and has successfully led his squad back to form following a devastating defeat to Saudi Arabia in its opening group match.

Clash of Styles

The clash will be basically between South America and Europe and it's the playing style that matters. So, it's going to be a clash of styles between two of soccer's all-time greats: Argentina, a two-time champion, and the Netherlands, three-time finalists who now tend to play on the counterattack under Van Gaal.

Argentina and Netherlands have faced off in a few high-profile World Cup matches, but none was more significant than the 1978 final, which Argentina won at home. There was also a semifinal penalty shootout victory by Argentina in 2014 and a last-16 game in 1998 that was won by the Netherlands thanks to an outstanding 90th-minute strike by Dennis Bergkamp.

Messi played that game but was largely kept in check by a Van Gaal-coached squad. However, Argentina this time has other big match winners.

The former River Plate teammates Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez are using the World Cup as a coming-out party, combining for three goals and one assist. The Netherlands will be confident following their 3-1 victory against the United States, but this is a different kind of battle.

The teams that take advantage of their opportunities will have a good chance of moving on to the final four because there won't be many of them because both teams have only given up two goals each at the World Cup so far.

Here's how to watch the all-important Argentina vs Netherlands 2022 World Cup Quarterfinal match.

When and Where

Argentina vs Netherlands 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be played at Lusail Ionic Stadium -- Lusail, Qatar, on December 9 (Friday). The match starts at 22:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm GMT / 06:00 am (December 3) AEDT / 12:30 am IST.

How to Live Stream

Argentina vs Netherlands 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be broadcast on television and also live streamed across the globe.

United States and Canada

United States: Fans in the United States can watch Argentina vs Netherlands 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match live on FOX network and FS1 (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

Live streaming of the match will be on Vidgo, Fubo, Sling TV, Peacock TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Canada: Argentina vs Netherlands 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be broadcast live on CTV/TSN, TSN2. in Canada.

South America

Brazil: The Argentina vs Netherlands 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be aired live on Globo TV.

Argentina: Fans in Argentina can watch Argentina vs Netherlands 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match on TyC Sports.

Mexico: Telivisa will broadcast Argentina vs Netherlands 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match in Mexico.

Europe

UK: The BBC will broadcast the Argentina vs Netherlands 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match live in the United Kingdom. The BBC has signed a new agreement with the FIFA securing the shared exclusive rights for BBC and ITV that will allow fans to watch the match for free on television.

Rest of Europe: The EBU (European Broadcasting Union) has signed a new deal with FIFA securing all exclusive media rights for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Europe. The deal covers the rights for 37 countries in Europe.

France: Fans can watch Argentina vs Netherlands 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match live on Yle and beIN Sports. Fans can also watch the live stream of the match on the beIN Sports app.

Germany: The Argentina vs Netherlands 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be broadcast on ARD, ZDF and Deutesch Telecom in Germany.

Spain: Mediapro, RTVE will be airing the Argentina vs Netherlands 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match in Spain. Live streaming of the match will be on RTVE app.

Italy: The Argentina vs Netherlands 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be aired live in Italy on RAI 1. The match can also be live-streamed on RAI's website and app.

Netherlands and Belgium: Fans in Belgium can watch the match on VRT, RTBF, while in Netherlands the it will be aired on NOS.

Portugal: The Argentina vs Netherlands 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be aired live on RTP and the live streaming will be available on the RTP app.

Asia

India: The Argentina vs Netherlands 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be broadcast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD for those watching on TV. The match will be streamed on the JioCinema app in India.

Fans can watch Argentina vs Netherlands 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match on the JioCinema app for free without a subscription.

The entire Indian sub-continent can watch Argentina vs Netherlands 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD, while the live stream will be available on the JioCinema app.

Singapore: The Argentina vs Netherlands 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be aired live on StarHub's TV+ and IPTV platforms (Ch251 and Ch252); Singtel TV, Singtel TV GO (Ch141 and Ch142) and CAST. The match will also be aired free on Mediacorp's Channel 5. The Argentina vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be live-streamed on the meWATCH streaming service.

MENA Region: The Argentina vs Netherlands 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be aired live on Al Jazeera across 23 regions and countries.

Thailand: The Argentina vs Netherlands 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be aired on Klikdaily, while it will be live-streamed on Emtek.

South Korea: The match will be broadcast on SBS and KBS. Live streaming of the Argentina vs Netherlands 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be available on the MBC app.

Oceania

Australia: Argentina vs Netherlands 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be aired live on SBS and SBS VICELAND in Australia. The gala will also be streamed online via SBS On Demand.