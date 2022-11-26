Argentina vs Mexico Live Stream: How to Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Match Online from Anywhere

The FIFA World Cup is at a crucial stage with all the teams having played their first matches. The tournament has seen some big upsets, with the likes of favorites Argentina and Germany losing their opening matches against Saudi Arabia and Japan, respectively. Both Argentina and Germany will now try to bounce back from the lows in their next match.

However, it won't be that easy as Argentina face Mexico in a do-or-die match on Saturday, November 26 at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. Argentina will try to secure their first win in the all-important Group C match against Mexico to stay alive in the World Cup. Here's all you need to know about Argentina vs Mexico 2022 Fifa World Cup match.

Everything at Stake

The Argentina vs Mexico match was always going to be one of the crucial group-stage contests of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Argentina's shocking loss to Saudi Arabia in its group opener has now raised the stakes of the game on Saturday.

On the other hand, Mexico goes into Saturday's match in decent shape after securing a draw with Poland and earning one point. Robert Lewandowski's penalty shot was blocked by goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, keeping the game scoreless.

Ochoa will play a major role in the match against Argentina. It's expected that the Lionel Messi-led attack would pelt Mexico's goal with shots. And if Ochoa performs at his peak level once more, Mexico could even win and earn three points.

Argentina, who are low on confidence right now, have to create more goal scoring opportunities. Once Argentina fell behind by one goal in the 53rd minute, it appeared that the team ran out of options to attack the Saudi Arabian defense.

La Albiceleste does not have an open-play goal through 90 minutes in Qatar. The goal in the opener came from a Messi penalty kick. To break down what is anticipated to be a well-organized Mexico defense, players like Angel Di Maria, Messi, and others must be more inventive in the final third.

Mexico and Poland drew without scoring, with Mexico allowing just one shot on target. That unit could be broken down even more effectively by Argentina, which would put El Tri under strain right away.

Here's how to watch the match.

When and Where

The Argentina vs. Mexico 2022 FIFA World Cup Group C match will be played at Lusail Iconic Stadium -- Lusail, Qatar on November 26 (Saturday). The match starts at 22:00 pm local / 02:00 pm ET / 19:00 pm GMT / 06:00 am (November 27) AEDT / 12:30 am IST.

How to Live Stream

The Argentina vs. Mexico 2022 FIFA World Cup match will be broadcast on television and also live streamed across the globe.

United States and Canada

United States: Fans in the United States can watch FIFA World Cup opening ceremony live on FOX network and FS1 (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

Live streaming of 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony will be on Vidgo, Fubo, Sling TV, Peacock TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Canada: The FIFA World Cup opening ceremony will be broadcast live on CTV/TSN, TSN2. in Canada.

South America

Brazil: 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony will be aired live on Globo TV, which has the exclusive rights for all the 64 matches to be played.

Argentina: Fans in Argentina can watch the opening ceremony on TyC Sports.

Mexico: Telivisa will broadcast the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico

Europe

UK: The BBC will broadcast the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony live in the United Kingdom. The BBC has signed a new agreement with the FIFA securing the shared exclusive rights for BBC and ITV that will allow fans to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony for free on television.

Rest of Europe: The EBU (European Broadcasting Union) has signed a new deal with FIFA securing all exclusive media rights for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Europe. The deal covers the rights for 37 countries in Europe.

France: Fans can watch 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony live on Yle and beIN Sports. Fans can also watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony live stream on the beIN Sports app.

Germany: The 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony will be broadcast on ARD, ZDF and Deutesch Telecom in Germany.

Spain: Mediapro, RTVE will be airing the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Spain. Live streaming of the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony will be on RTVE app.

Italy: The 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony will be aired live in Italy on RAI 1. The opening ceremony can also be live-streamed on RAI's website and app.

Netherlands and Belgium: Fans in Belgium can watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony matches on VRT, RTBF, while in Netherlands the it will be aired on NOS.

Portugal: The 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony will be aired live on RTP and the live streaming will be available on the RTP app.

Asia

India: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 opening ceremony will be broadcast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD for those watching on TV. FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be streamed on the JioCinema app in India.

Fans can watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 opening ceremony on the JioCinema app for free without a subscription.

The entire Indian sub-continent can watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD, while the live stream will be available on the JioCinema app.

Singapore: The 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony will be aired live on StarHub's TV+ and IPTV platforms (Ch251 and Ch252); Singtel TV, Singtel TV GO (Ch141 and Ch142) and CAST Some of the matches including the opening ceremony will be aired free on Mediacorp's Channel 5. The opening ceremony will be live-streamed on the meWATCH streaming service.

MENA Region: The 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony will be aired live on Al Jazeera across 23 regions and countries.

Thailand: The 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony will be aired on Klikdaily, while it will be live-streamed on Emtek.

South Korea: 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony will be broadcast on SBS and KBS. Live streaming of the event will be available on the MBC app.

Oceania

Australia: The 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony will be aired live on SBS and SBS VICELAND in Australia. The gala will also be streamed online via SBS On Demand.