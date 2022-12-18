Argentina vs France Live Stream: How to Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Final Online from Anywhere

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will come to a close on Sunday with the final match between Argentina and France. Croatia won in the third-place playoff game With two goals against Morocco. And now all eyes are on the golden FIFA World Cup and the final will be taking place at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Will Messi, the master, finally win the World Cup title that is rightfully his? Will Mbappe, the apprentice, win his second World Cup? Both players are competing for the Golden Boot and Golden Ball because of their outstanding performances during this event. Here's how to watch Argentina vs France 2022 World Cup Final.

Everything at Stake

The tournament in Qatar will come to an end with the closing ceremony before the grand finale. The largest event in men's soccer will be overseen by Polish referee Szymon Marciniak. All eyes will be on Lionel Messi as he competes in the final game of his remarkable international career, despite the presence of other superstars on the field and world-famous figures in the grandstand.

Winning the World Cup at the age of 35 would likely cement Messi's status among greats like Pele and Diego Maradona.

However, France, the defending champions, are not an easy opponent. Their talisman Kylian Mbappe has already established himself as Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's legitimate replacement. The 23-year-old France attacker hopes to follow in Pele's footsteps by winning his first two World Cups.

Of course, there can only be one winner. Messi and Mbappe's extraordinary talent, leadership, and ability to have an impact on a final on the grandest platform possible will be showcased on Sunday. In addition to the World Cup itself, the top goal scorer award, the best player of the tournament award, and the future Ballon d'Or are all at stake here (they are both on five goals at the moment.)

There is so much to look forward to in the clash between these two geniuses, not the least of which is the fact that France won 4-3 the previous time they met in the 2018 round of 16.

Moreover, the football itself has been incredibly enjoyable for a competition that has been overshadowed by off-field scandals during much of the action. This World Cup gets the final it deserves in that particular situation alone.

Here's how to watch the Argentina vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup final match live.

When and Where

The Argentina vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup Final match will be played at Lusail Iconic Stadium -- Lusail, Qatar, on December 18 (Sunday). The match starts at 18:00 pm local / 10:00 am ET / 15:00 pm GMT / 8:30 pm IST/ 02:00 am (December 19) AEDT.

United States and Canada

United States: Fans in the United States can watch Argentina vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup Final match live on FOX network and FS1 (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

Live streaming of the match will be on Vidgo, Fubo, Sling TV, Peacock TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Canada: Argentina vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup Final match will be broadcast live on CTV/TSN, TSN2. in Canada.

South America

Brazil: The Argentina vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup Final match will be aired live on Globo TV.

Argentina: Fans in Argentina can watch Argentina vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup Final match on TyC Sports.

Mexico: Telivisa will broadcast Argentina vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup Final match in Mexico.

Europe

UK: The BBC will broadcast Argentina vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup Final off match live in the United Kingdom. The BBC has signed a new agreement with the FIFA securing the shared exclusive rights for BBC and ITV that will allow fans to watch the match for free on television.

Rest of Europe: The EBU (European Broadcasting Union) has signed a deal with FIFA, securing all exclusive media rights for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Europe. The deal covers the rights for 37 countries in Europe.

France: Fans can watch Argentina vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup Final match live on Yle and beIN Sports. Fans can also watch the live stream of the match on the beIN Sports app.

Germany: The Argentina vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup Final match will be broadcast on ARD, ZDF and Deutesch Telecom in Germany.

Spain: Mediapro, RTVE will be airing Argentina vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup Final match in Spain. Live streaming of the match will be on RTVE app.

Italy: Argentina vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup Final match will be aired live in Italy on RAI 1. The match can also be live-streamed on RAI's website and app.

Netherlands and Belgium: Fans in Belgium can watch the match on VRT, RTBF, while in Netherlands the it will be aired on NOS.

Portugal: Argentina vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup Final match will be aired live on RTP and the live streaming will be available on the RTP app.

Asia

India: Argentina vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup Final match will be broadcast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD for those watching on TV. The match will be streamed on the JioCinema app in India.

Fans can watch Argentina vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup Final match on the JioCinema app for free without a subscription.

The entire Indian sub-continent can watch Argentina vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup Final match on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD, while the live stream will be available on the JioCinema app.

Singapore: Argentina vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup Final match will be aired live on StarHub's TV+ and IPTV platforms (Ch251 and Ch252); Singtel TV, Singtel TV GO (Ch141 and Ch142) and CAST. The match will also be aired free on Mediacorp's Channel 5. The Argentina vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup Final match will be live-streamed on the meWATCH streaming service.

MENA Region: The Argentina vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup Final match will be aired live on Al Jazeera across 23 regions and countries.

Thailand: The Argentina vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup Final match will be aired on Klikdaily, while it will be live-streamed on Emtek.

South Korea: The match will be broadcast on SBS and KBS. Live streaming of Argentina vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup Final match will be available on the MBC app.

Oceania

Australia: Argentina vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup Final match will be aired live on SBS and SBS VICELAND in Australia. The gala will also be streamed online via SBS On Demand.