Argentina vs Ecuador Live Streaming: How to Watch the Copa America 2024 Quarterfinal Match Online in US, UK and India

In a rematch of the 2021 Copa America quarter-finals, reigning champions Argentina face Ecuador at NRG Stadium in Houston on Thursday, for a spot in the semi-finals. Argentina topped Group A with a perfect record, having won their last match 2-0 against Peru. Meanwhile, Ecuador secured second place in Group B after holding Mexico to a 0-0 draw.

La Albiceleste were without Lionel Messi in their final group match against Peru due to a minor injury the Argentina captain sustained, though he said it wasn't serious. Messi is expected to return for the quarter-finals as he has resumed training. Here's everything you need to know about the all-important quarterfinal match.

Argentina Gears Up for Another Win

From a statistical standpoint, Lionel Scaloni's team had an almost perfect opening phase in this tournament, winning all three of their matches without conceding a goal. All five of their goals in the opening phase were scored in the second half, and they haven't trailed in a Copa America match since the 2019 semi-finals (a 2-0 loss to Brazil).

Argentina have won eight consecutive matches across all competitions, conceding only two goals during that period.

Their last three quarter-final appearances in this tournament have been easy victories, with Argentina winning those games by a combined score of 9-1.

Only once this century have they lost a quarter-final match in this tournament, when they hosted the event in 2011 and were defeated on penalties by Uruguay (5-4).

Argentina have never lost to Ecuador in the Copa America, winning their 2021 quarter-final match against them 3-0, and the World Cup champions have advanced past this stage on four consecutive occasions.

Regarding Ecuador, La Tri have reached the quarter-finals of this tournament for the second consecutive time and have made it to the last eight in three of the last four Copa Americas.

Ecuador has lost six of their last seven competitive matches against Argentina, with their most recent victory over the Albiceleste coming in 2015 (2-0).

Here's everything you need to know before the match.

When and Where

The Argentina vs Ecuador Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match will be played on Thursday, July 4, at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, United States.

The Argentina vs Ecuador Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match begins at 9pm ET, 10pm (Argentina time), 2am BST and 6:30 am IST.

How To Watch/ Livestream

United States: The Argentina vs Ecuador Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match will be broadcast on Fox Networks, while live streaming will be available on FuboTV, TUDN, and Sling TV.

United Kingdom: The Argentina vs Ecuador Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match will be broadcast on Premier 1, Premier 2. The Argentina vs Ecuador Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match will be available for livestreaming on Premier Sports Player.

India: The Argentina vs Ecuador Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network, and available for livestreaming on Sony LIV app and FanCode app.