Argentina vs Croatia Live Streaming: How to Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Semifinal Online from Anywhere

The Fifa World Cup 2022 is in its last leg with the final less than a week away. Argentina, one of the titled contenders, are just two wins away from lifting the trophy but they have a lot of work on hand before that. All eyes will be on Lionel Messi and his team, who will be taking on Croatia in the first semi-final to be played at Lusail Ionic Stadium -- Lusail, Qatar on Saturday.

Argentina can be considered the favorite to go through but Croatia already achieved the unthinkable by knocking out Brazil in the Quarterfinals. Here's how to watch Argentina vs Croatia 2022 World Cup semifinal live.

All Eyes on Messi

Messi and Luka Modric would once more be rivals after four years when the latter had the last laugh. The driving forces behind Barcelona and Real Madrid in one of football's greatest club rivalries, Messi is no longer in Catalunya to the dismay of many.

The aspirations of both countries to get to yet another World Cup final are now at stake as they square up in another fierce encounter at the magnificent Lusail Stadium.

Both Messi in 2014 and Modric's misery (2018) were closer but ultimately fell short. Since then, they have matured, and their games have changed.

Although Modric and the rest of Croatia have not been particularly brilliant thus far in the competition, they managed to prevail in the pressure-filled penalty shootouts against Brazil and Japan. It is obvious that the current Croatian team is weaker than it was in 2018 when they advanced to the World Cup Final in Russia. They will rely on Modric's illustrious leadership and a potent defensive unit.

Argentina has so far been able to overcome its challenges despite not having a great start. It would be intriguing to see how they respond if Modric and his teammates can keep the game close because the pressure will be on them to defeat Croatia.

However, since adding Julian Alvarez up front, Argentina has been more coordinated in the attack. Enzo Fernandez has also had an impact and had the most forward movements (51) in the victory over the Netherlands.

Coach Lionel Scaloni would have more alternatives if Rodrigo De Paul and Angel Di Maria are fit enough and are available.

Here's how to watch the all-important Argentina vs Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup Semifinal live.

When and Where

The Argentina vs Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match will be played at Lusail Ionic Stadium -- Lusail, Qatar, on December 13 (Tuesday). The match starts at 22:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm GMT / 06:00 am (December 14) AEDT / 12:30 am IST.

United States and Canada

United States: Fans in the United States can watch Argentina vs Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match live on FOX network and FS1 (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

Live streaming of the match will be on Vidgo, Fubo, Sling TV, Peacock TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Canada: Argentina vs Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match will be broadcast live on CTV/TSN, TSN2. in Canada.

South America

Brazil: The Argentina vs Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match will be aired live on Globo TV.

Argentina: Fans in Argentina can watch Argentina vs Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match on TyC Sports.

Mexico: Telivisa will broadcast Argentina vs Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match in Mexico.

Europe

UK: The BBC will broadcast Argentina vs Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match live in the United Kingdom. The BBC has signed a new agreement with the FIFA securing the shared exclusive rights for BBC and ITV that will allow fans to watch the match for free on television.

Rest of Europe: The EBU (European Broadcasting Union) has signed a new deal with FIFA securing all exclusive media rights for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Europe. The deal covers the rights for 37 countries in Europe.

France: Fans can watch Argentina vs Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match live on Yle and beIN Sports. Fans can also watch the live stream of the match on the beIN Sports app.

Germany: The Argentina vs Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match will be broadcast on ARD, ZDF and Deutesch Telecom in Germany.

Spain: Mediapro, RTVE will be airing the Argentina vs Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match in Spain. Live streaming of the match will be on RTVE app.

Italy: Argentina vs Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match will be aired live in Italy on RAI 1. The match can also be live-streamed on RAI's website and app.

Netherlands and Belgium: Fans in Belgium can watch the match on VRT, RTBF, while in Netherlands the it will be aired on NOS.

Portugal: Argentina vs Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match will be aired live on RTP and the live streaming will be available on the RTP app.

Asia

India: Argentina vs Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match will be broadcast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD for those watching on TV. The match will be streamed on the JioCinema app in India.

Fans can watch Argentina vs Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match on the JioCinema app for free without a subscription.

The entire Indian sub-continent can watch Argentina vs Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD, while the live stream will be available on the JioCinema app.

Singapore: The Argentina vs Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match will be aired live on StarHub's TV+ and IPTV platforms (Ch251 and Ch252); Singtel TV, Singtel TV GO (Ch141 and Ch142) and CAST. The match will also be aired free on Mediacorp's Channel 5. The Argentina vs Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match will be live-streamed on the meWATCH streaming service.

MENA Region: The Argentina vs Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match will be aired live on Al Jazeera across 23 regions and countries.

Thailand: The Argentina vs Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match will be aired on Klikdaily, while it will be live-streamed on Emtek.

South Korea: The match will be broadcast on SBS and KBS. Live streaming of Argentina vs Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match will be available on the MBC app.

Oceania

Australia: Argentina vs Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match will be aired live on SBS and SBS VICELAND in Australia. The gala will also be streamed online via SBS On Demand.