Argentina vs Colombia Live Streaming: How to Watch the Copa America 2024 Final Match Online in US, UK and India

Defending champions Argentina aim for an unprecedented 16th Copa America title as they face Colombia in the tournament final at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida on Sunday. For just the second time in 48 editions, the Copa America is being held outside South America, with the United States hosting the 2024 tournament.

The highly anticipated match marks the first time these two nations will met in the showpiece event, with Argentina making a record 30th appearance in the final, while Colombia prepares for only their third. Argentina has faced little difficulty on their path to the final, with the exception of a tense penalty shootout against Ecuador in the quarterfinals.

Argentina Aim for Another Trophy

Messi might not have been at his exceptional best this tournament, but the Argentine maestro delivered when it mattered most for the World Champions.

Colombia has been the surprise package of this tournament, finishing at the top of a group that included the formidable Brazil. They kicked off with a 2-1 victory over Paraguay, followed by a dominant performance against Costa Rica.

Led brilliantly by James Rodriguez, who has created five major chances in the matches, Colombia's journey has been impressive. The final showdown in Miami on Sunday will likely be a duel between former Real Madrid star Rodriguez and Messi.

Colombia is also riding a 28-match unbeaten streak, adding to the excitement. Argentina will once again look to Messi for inspiration.

The 37-year-old has created the most chances in the competition, with seven, and has made the second most key passes, totaling 15.

A victory on Sunday would not only secure the title for Argentina but also make them the most successful team in Copa America history.

The game will also mark the end of international careers for Angel di Maria and Nicolas Otamendi. The Albiceleste will be aiming to ensure a memorable send-off for both players.

Here's everything you need to know before the match.

When and Where

The Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2024 final match will be played on Sunday, Jul 14, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida, United States.

The Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2024 final match begins at 8pm ET, 9pm (Argentina time), 1am BST and 5:30 am IST.

How To Watch/ Livestream

United States: The Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2024 final match will be broadcast on Fox Networks, while live streaming will be available on FuboTV, TUDN, and Sling TV.

United Kingdom: The Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2024 final match will be broadcast on Premier 1, Premier 2. The Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2024 final match will be available for livestreaming on Premier Sports Player.

India: The Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2024 final match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network, and available for livestreaming on Sony LIV app and FanCode app.