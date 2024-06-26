Argentina vs Chile Live Streaming: How to Watch the Copa America 2024 Match Online in US, UK and India

Defending champions Argentina will take on Chile in their second Group A match of Copa America 2024 at the MetLife Stadium on Tuesday, June 25. Argentina, which began its campaign with a comprehensive 2-0 win against Canada, can secure a spot in the quarterfinals with a win. Meanwhile, Chile started with a 0-0 draw against Peru.

If Lionel Messi and his team win and Canada draws with Peru, Argentina will top their Copa America group for the first time since 2016. Also, Argentina has never lost to Chile in a Copa America match during regulation time, though they were defeated by Chili on penalties in the 2015 and 2016 finals.

Argentina to Face Old Rivals

In their opening match, reigning champions Argentina secured a 2-0 victory over a determined Canada. This win is their first opening Copa America group fixture victory since 2016. Historically, when Argentina avoids defeat in their first match, they often progress to the final.

Currently, the world champions are on a six-match winning streak since a 2-0 loss to Uruguay in a World Cup qualifier last November.

This loss is their only defeat since the 2022 World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia. Under Lionel Scaloni's leadership, a win on Tuesday would ensure Argentina's progression to the knockout stage for the 14th consecutive time, excluding their withdrawal in 2001.

Argentina boasts a strong record against Chile in regular time at the Copa America, although they were defeated by Chile in penalty shootouts during the 2015 and 2016 finals.

Chile, meanwhile, only managed a 0-0 draw with Peru in their opening match. Despite demonstrating scoring ability in pre-tournament friendlies, they have now failed to score in three consecutive Copa America matches dating back to 2021.

Here's everything you need to know before the match.

When and Where

The Argentina vs Chile America 2024 Group A match will be played on Tuesday, June 25, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, United States.

The Argentina vs Chile Copa America 2024 match begins at 8pm ET, 9pm (Argentina time), 1am BST and 5:30 am IST.

How To Watch/ Livestream

United States: The Argentina vs Chile Copa America 2024 Group A match will be broadcast on Fox Networks, while live streaming will be available on FuboTV, TUDN, and Sling TV.

United Kingdom: The Argentina vs Chile Copa America 2024 Group A match will be broadcast on Premier 1, Premier 2. The Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024 Group A match will be available for livestreaming on Premier Sports Player.

India: The Argentina vs Chile Copa America 2024 Group A match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network, and available for livestreaming on Sony LIV app and FanCode app.