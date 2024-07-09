Argentina vs Canada Live Streaming: How to Watch the Copa America 2024 Semifinal Match Online in US, UK and India

Canada faces a challenging task in their impressive Copa America debut as they take on defending champions Argentina in the semifinals on Tuesday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in what Canada's coach Jesse Marsch has likened to a David vs Goliath battle.

Both teams reached the semifinals via penalty shootouts after tough resistance from their opponents. Argentina won over Ecuador, while Canada managed to beat Venezuela. Both matches ended in 1-1 draws after regular time. Both teams previously clashed in the Group A matches of the tournament. Argentina secured a straightforward 2-0 victory over the newcomers, marking the start of the 2024 Copa America with a win.

David vs Goliath Battle

Argentina heads into the Copa America semifinals with high hopes of clinching consecutive titles in the prestigious tournament. If they secure victory in the semifinals, it would be the first time Argentina reaches the Copa America final as defending champions since 1959. That year, two editions of the tournament were held, and Argentina finished as runners-up in the second one.

Led by football icon Lionel Messi, who has played a supportive role in this campaign, Argentina showcases a potent attacking lineup.

Lautaro Martinez leads the tournament's goal-scoring charts with four goals, backed by Alexis Mac Allister, who has contributed two crucial assists.

Despite a tough match against Ecuador that saw them advance via penalties, Argentina remains the clear favorite for the semifinals.

Canada, guided by new head coach Jesse Marsch, has been the surprise of this year's Copa America.

Reaching the semifinals for the first time, Canada has surpassed expectations with resilient performances and improved defensive tactics. Despite a 2-0 defeat to Argentina in their tournament opener, Canada bounced back, securing a thrilling penalty shootout victory over Venezuela, setting the stage for an historic semifinal showdown.

Here's everything you need to know before the match.

When and Where

The Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024 semifinal match will be played on Tuesday, Jul 9, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States.

The Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024 semifinal match begins at 8pm ET, 9pm (Argentina time), 1am BST and 5:30 am IST.

How To Watch/ Livestream

United States: The Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024 semifinal match will be broadcast on Fox Networks, while live streaming will be available on FuboTV, TUDN, and Sling TV.

United Kingdom: The Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024 semifinal match will be broadcast on Premier 1, Premier 2. The Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024 semifinal match will be available for livestreaming on Premier Sports Player.

India: The Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024 semifinal match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network, and available for livestreaming on Sony LIV app and FanCode app.