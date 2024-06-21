Argentina vs Canada Live Streaming: How to Watch the Copa America 2024 Match Online in US, UK and India

The Copa America 2024 is set to begin with defending champions Argentina taking on tournament newcomers Canada at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, United States on June 20. Lionel Messi will lead Argentina against Alphonso Davies' Canada, marking the start of the 48th edition of the South American Championships.

This year's tournament features 10 teams from South America and six teams from North and Central America and the Caribbean, in the 48th edition of the competition, which is being hosted by the United States for the second time. Argentina, who clinched the title in 2021 and went on to win the 2022 World Cup, are well-versed in Copa America wins.

Argentina In Full Form

Argentina reached the finals in 2015 and 2016 and secured a third-place finish in 2019. Argentina is aiming to win the trophy for a record 16th time, surpassing Uruguay in the all-time standings.

Lionel Scaloni's team, which defeated Ecuador and Guatemala in their pre-tournament friendlies, is placed in Group A alongside Canada, Peru, and Chile.

However, Argentina will be playing in their first tournament since their World Cup win in Qatar in 2022, where Messi and his team defeated France on penalties after a 3-3 draw following extra time.

Canada, ranked 49th in FIFA's world rankings compared to Argentina's No. 1, was eliminated in the group stages of the 2022 World Cup after losing all three of their matches. To prepare for Friday's match, Jesse Marsch's team played to a 0-0 draw against France in a friendly.

Here's everything you need to know before the match.

When and Where

The Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024 Group A match will be played on Friday, June 20, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, United States.

The Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024 match begins at 8pm ET, 9pm (Argentina time), 1am BST and 5:30 am IST.

How To Watch/ Livestream

United States: The Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024 Group A match will be broadcast on Fox Networks, while live streaming will be available on FuboTV, TUDN, and Sling TV.

United Kingdom: The Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024 Group A match will be broadcast on Premier 1, Premier 2. The Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024 Group A match will be available for livestreaming on Premier Sports Player.

India: United States: The Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024 Group A match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network, and available for livestreaming on Sony LIV app and FanCode app.