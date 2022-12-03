Argentina vs Australia Live Stream: How to Watch the Round 0f 16 FIFA World Cup Match Online from Anywhere

Argentina started their Qatar World Cup campaign with a major disaster but has since been unstoppable. Bouncing back from the initial setback with two back-to-back wins against Mexico and Poland, Argentina finished Group C as the table topper and will now take on Australia on Saturday in the Round of 16.

Although Lionel Messi and his men are clear favorites, anything can be expected given that this edition of the World Cup has already seen quite a few major upsets, with big names like Germany, Belgium and Denmark having been eliminated. Hence Argentina cannot be complacent. Here's how to watch Argentina vs Australia Round of 16 World Cup match.

No Small Challenge

Argentina are favorites to beat Australia on Saturday in order to fulfill Lionel Messi's dream of winning his first World Cup, but they have learned more than anyone else not to take an underdog team lightly, particularly the valiant Socceroos.

The South Americans' opening-round loss to Saudi Arabia was one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history, but they quickly regained their composure to cruise through Mexico and Poland and into the round of 16.

Australia, which is placed 35 places below Argentina, has already outperformed expectations by winning twice to secure a spot at one of the most important games in their history this weekend at Qatar's Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

The Socceroos were placed second in Group D, finishing with six points from three games, level with group winners France but behind them on goal differential. On the first day of the game, they were beaten by France (4-1) but recovered to defeat Tunisia (1-0) and then Denmark (1-0). Australia hasn't missed a World Cup since Germany 2006 since their elimination by eventual champions Italy in the round of 16.

For Argentina, making it to the quarterfinals is the absolute minimum national expectation as they pursue their third World Cup crown, whereas it would be the stuff of dreams for Australia.

In his fifth and final attempt to win the World Cup and tie his legendary predecessor Diego Maradona in the No. 10 shirt, Messi is enjoying a harmony with the crowd unlike anything he has ever experienced. And he will be thrilled to have the opportunity to excite them even more against Australia.

Here's how to watch the all-important Argentina vs Australia Round of 16 World Cup match.

When and Where

The Argentina vs Australia Round of 16 World Cup match will be played at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, -- Ar-Rayyan, Qatar on December 3 (Saturday). The match starts at 22:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm GMT / 06:00 am (December 3) AEDT / 12:30 am IST.

How to Live Stream

The Argentina vs Australia Round of 16 World Cup match will be broadcast on television and also live-streamed across the globe.

United States and Canada

United States: Fans in the United States can watch Argentina vs Australia Round of 16 World Cup match live on FOX network and FS1 (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

Live streaming of the match will be on Vidgo, Fubo, Sling TV, Peacock TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Canada: The Argentina vs Australia Round of 16 FIFA World Cup match will be broadcast live on CTV/TSN, TSN2. in Canada.

South America

Brazil: The Argentina vs Australia Round of 16 World Cup match will be aired live on Globo TV, which has the exclusive rights for all the 64 matches to be played.

Argentina: Fans in Argentina can watch the Argentina vs Australia Round of 16 FIFA World Cup match on TyC Sports.

Mexico: Telivisa will broadcast the Argentina vs Australia Round of 16 FIFA World Cup match in Mexico.

Europe

UK: The BBC will broadcast the Argentina vs Australia Round of 16 FIFA World Cup match live in the United Kingdom. The BBC has signed a new agreement with the FIFA securing the shared exclusive rights for BBC and ITV that will allow fans to watch the match for free on television.

Rest of Europe: The EBU (European Broadcasting Union) has signed a new deal with FIFA securing all exclusive media rights for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Europe. The deal covers the rights for 37 countries in Europe.

France: Fans can watch the Argentina vs Australia Round of 16 FIFA World Cup match live on Yle and beIN Sports. Fans can also watch the live stream of the match on the beIN Sports app.

Germany: The Argentina vs Australia Round of 16 FIFA World Cup match will be broadcast on ARD, ZDF and Deutesch Telecom in Germany.

Spain: Mediapro, RTVE will be airing the Argentina vs Australia Round of 16 FIFA World Cup match in Spain. Live streaming of the match will be on RTVE app.

Italy: The Argentina vs Australia Round of 16 FIFA World Cup match will be aired live in Italy on RAI 1. The opening ceremony can also be live-streamed on RAI's website and app.

Netherlands and Belgium: Fans in Belgium can watch the match on VRT, RTBF, while in Netherlands the it will be aired on NOS.

Portugal: The Argentina vs Australia Round of 16 World Cup match will be aired live on RTP and the live streaming will be available on the RTP app.

Asia

India: The Argentina vs Australia Round of 16 FIFA World Cup match will be broadcast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD for those watching on TV. The match will be streamed on the JioCinema app in India.

Fans can watch the Argentina vs Australia Round of 16 FIFA World Cup match on the JioCinema app for free without a subscription.

The entire Indian sub-continent can watch the Argentina vs Australia Round of 16 FIFA World Cup match on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD, while the live stream will be available on the JioCinema app.

Singapore: The Argentina vs Australia Round of 16 FIFA World Cup match will be aired live on StarHub's TV+ and IPTV platforms (Ch251 and Ch252); Singtel TV, Singtel TV GO (Ch141 and Ch142) and CAST. Some of the matches including the Argentina vs Australia Round of 16 FIFA World Cup match will be aired free on Mediacorp's Channel 5. The match will be live-streamed on the meWATCH streaming service.

MENA Region: The Argentina vs Australia Round of 16 World Cup match will be aired live on Al Jazeera across 23 regions and countries.

Thailand: The Argentina vs Australia Round of 16 World Cup match will be aired on Klikdaily, while it will be live-streamed on Emtek.

South Korea: The match will be broadcast on SBS and KBS. Live streaming of the Argentina vs Australia Round of 16 FIFA World Cup match will be available on the MBC app.

Oceania

Australia: The Argentina vs Australia Round 16 of FIFA World Cup match will be aired live on SBS and SBS VICELAND in Australia. The gala will also be streamed online via SBS On Demand.