Argentine football club Estudiantes de La Plata mesmerised their fans by putting up on a jaw-dropping holographic show for the return to their home stadium after a gap of 14 years before an Argentina Superliga fixture between the Los Pincharratas and Club Atletico Talleres at the Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadium on Friday, November 8.

The 114-year-old club whose home ground was closed due to safety concerns in 2005 inaugurated their newly renovated ground by staging a brilliant show which is probably one of the greatest ever in a football stadium.

The video of the grand holographic performance has become viral on social media and it features a giant flaming lion prowling on top of the roof of the stands. The red raging carnivore can then be seen jumping into the ground and move in a majestic manner while covering the whole ground roaring in search of prey. This magnificent show got a lot of cheering from the crowd and has left the world mesmerised.

The Argentine outfit who are currently placed at the seventh position in the league table then went on to win the match by a lone goal scored by Manuel Castro at the start of the match. They have won seven out of the thirteen matches the club have played this season in the league. The current coach of the club is former Argentine legend Gabriel Milito and the chairman of the Los Pincharratas is Juan Sebastian Veron.

The 114-year-old Argentine club has a long and decorated history which is marked with both success and failure. They have won five premiere division titles till now and the first one came in the year 1967. In the following year, Estudiantes won the Intercontinental Cup defeating the then reigning European champions Manchester United in a fixture which turned out to be one of the fiercest battles in football history.

The Argentine outfit have been managed by many stalwarts of La Albiceleste's footballing history. The decorated list consists of the names of Carlos Bilardo, Jorge Burruchaga, Diego Simeone, Alejandro Sabella and many more.