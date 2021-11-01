Are Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Looking at a Custody Battle Over their Daughter Khai Amid Family Feud?

It seems Zayn Malik's troubles are not ending anytime soon. The singer split with his longtime girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, with whom he shares a 13-month-old daughter, Khai, over a feud with Gigi's mother, Yolanda. Malik was alleged to have "struck" Yolanda during an argument was and ordered 90 days of probation after she lodged a complaint. The singer, however, denied the allegations but pleaded no contest to Yolanda's claims. Not long afterward, Malik was dropped by his record label over fears 'he's smoking strong cannabis'.

The 28-year-old singer is reported to be "deeply concerned' about his family's future amid the 'very public family feud'. If sources close to the singer are to be believed, Malik does not want a custody battle with Gigi over their daughter Khai. The couple is currently co-parenting the toddler.

Zayn Malik will avoid custody battle with Gigi Hadid 'at any cost'

Sources close to the singer have made his intentions of avoiding custody battle over Khai very clear. "Gigi and he co-parent Khai, but any suggestion he has aggression issues or cannot be trusted to care for her is something he will fight against with every ounce of his body," an LA business associate of the former One Direction singer told The Mirror. The source further hinted that even if Gigi wants Zayn to co-parent their daughter, her mother, Yolanda might make 'legal moves' bringing into question custody.

According to DailyMail, another source close to the matter previously stated that "Gigi stands by Zayn's ability to co-parent well" and the feud between Zayn and Yolanda has 'nothing to do with his abilities as a parent'.

Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid allegedly fought over Khai

The very private singer is said to have been upset over Yolanda for accidentally posting a picture of Khai on her Instagram this January which showed the tot's face. The argument over the said incident is said to have escalated to the point where Malik allegedly "grabbed and shoved [Yolanda] into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical pain". Not only that, but Malik also allegedly told Yolanda to "say away from [my] motherf**king daughter [Khai]."